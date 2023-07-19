Carlyle Group Now Owns 8.1% of Vertical Capital Income Fund

Fintel reports that Carlyle Group has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.84MM shares of Vertical Capital Income Fund. (VCIF). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 23, 2023 they reported 3.72MM shares and 35.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 77.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 27.70% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertical Capital Income Fund.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 11.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCIF is 0.47%, an increase of 46.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 7,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Relative Value Partners Group holds 1,673K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCIF by 105,832.97% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 844K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 574K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCIF by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 546K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 506K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCIF by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Vertical Capital Income Fund. Declares $0.07 Dividend

On June 9, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $7.91 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 10.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.31%, the lowest has been 7.50%, and the highest has been 10.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=194).

The current dividend yield is 3.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Vertical Capital Income Fund. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF ) is a closed-end fund investing in the U.S. residential whole-loan marketplace. Formed at the end of 2011, Vertical Capital Income Fund has strategically compiled and managed a portfolio that has generated investment returns derived solely from first mortgage residential loans. VCIF is different from other funds that participate in the U.S. residential mortgage market, because it does not purchase tranches of residential mortgage backed securities. This fact makes VCIF part of a small minority of traded funds and therefore a unique investment opportunity. VCIF has a long track record of providing income via routine monthly distributions and is managed by Oakline Advisors, LLC.

