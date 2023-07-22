3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you’re still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It’s pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it’s a keeper. Of course, there’s a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we’ve found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors’ portfolios.

Let’s break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

American Century Fundamental Equity A (AFDAX) has a 1.04% expense ratio and 0.79% management fee. AFDAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a “buy and hold” mindset. With yearly returns of 12.29% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Amana Growth Fund Institutional (AMIGX): 0.67% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. AMIGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. AMIGX, with annual returns of 16.72% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Janus Henderson Enterprise R (JDMRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JDMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JDMRX has an expense ratio of 1.41%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 10.16% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they’ve got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

