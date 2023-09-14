Make the Most of Your Retirement With These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you’re still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It’s pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it’s a keeper. Of course, there’s a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we’ve found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors’ portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Janus Henderson Enterprise T (JAENX) has a 0.9% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JAENX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks–usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion–that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With yearly returns of 10.6% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Columbia Select Large Cap Equity Fund A (NSGAX). Expense ratio: 0.8%. Management fee: 0.73%. NSGAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a “buy and hold” mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.71% over the last five years.

T. Rowe Price New America Growth Adviser (PAWAX). Expense ratio: 1.06%. Management fee: 0.64%. Five year annual return: 15.02%. PAWAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we’ve reviewed. But if that isn’t the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

