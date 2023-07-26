FedEx's Pilots Vote Against Provisional Agreement

FedEx Corporation’s FDX pilots have rejected a tentative agreement with the company, with 57% voting against it and 43% in favor. Following the result, the leadership of the Air Line Pilots Association or ALPA, representing the company’s pilots, will regroup and prepare for the next step. Captain Chris Norman, FedEx ALPA chair, stated that they would assess pilot group priorities to find a new path that can lead to an agreement that all FedEx pilots will support.

We remind investors that in June, the FedEx Master Executive Council, the governing body of the FedEx unit of ALPA approved a tentative agreement, reached on May 30, with FedEx management. However, the deal fell through due to the adverse outcome of the ratification voting procedure.

The deal was regarding major pension improvements with alternative pension options, significant hourly pay rate increases, an amendable period recovery payment and other improvements to pilots’ quality of life. However, the rejection implies that the features failed to meet the pilots’ expectations. In view of the staff shortage in the transportation sector, the bargaining power of various labor groups has naturally increased as air travel demand is bouncing back strongly from the pandemic lows.

The rejection of the tentative agreement by the pilots may have a potential impact on FedEx’s stock. Labor disputes and the inability to reach an agreement with pilots can create uncertainty and instability within the company. Investors may perceive this development as a negative sign, as it could potentially lead to disruptions in operations and increased costs if further negotiations and potential labor actions take place.

The National Mediation Board’s involvement in convening a status conference may further prolong the resolution process. Delays in reaching a new agreement with pilots could hinder the company’s ability to implement its operational and financial strategies effectively.

On the other hand, if the company can swiftly address the concerns raised by the pilots and come to a revised agreement that satisfies both parties, it could restore confidence among investors. Whatever the outcome, investors are likely to closely monitor the situation as to how the matter eventually unfolds in the coming weeks, as it could significantly impact FedEx’s performance and stock performance in the near term.

