Morgan Stanley Downgrades American Well

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for American Well Corporation – (NYSE:AMWL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Well Corporation – is 3.38. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 52.46% from its latest reported closing price of 2.22.

The projected annual revenue for American Well Corporation – is 325MM, an increase of 18.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Well Corporation -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMWL is 0.16%, a decrease of 47.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 142,482K shares. The put/call ratio of AMWL is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 19,459K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,295K shares, representing an increase of 16.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 17,331K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Satter Management Co. holds 10,476K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,917K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,793K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,623K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 17.53% over the last quarter.

American Well Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Well Corporation (Amwell) is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 240 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, reaching over 150 million lives.

