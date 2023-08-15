Bernstein Downgrades Marriott International

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for Marriott International, Inc. – (NASDAQ:MAR) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.48% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marriott International, Inc. – is 197.09. The forecasts range from a low of 175.74 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.48% from its latest reported closing price of 208.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott International, Inc. – is 22,491MM, an increase of 276.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1993 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott International, Inc. -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAR is 0.29%, a decrease of 3.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 206,292K shares. The put/call ratio of MAR is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,753K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,749K shares, representing a decrease of 11.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 11.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,585K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,658K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,648K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,631K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 83.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,278K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,220K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,969K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,894K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Marriott International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program.

This article originally appeared on Fintel