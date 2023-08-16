Dinari Launches Tokenized Stock Trading Platform, Raises $7.5M

Fintech startup Dinari rolled out its dShare trading platform on Tuesday and announced it has successfully raised $7.5 million in seed funding from investors. dShare is a platform that provides users with blockchain-backed tokenized stock trading.

Dinari Launches dShare for non-US Customers

Web3 equity trading firm Dinari announced it had secured $7.5 million in a seed funding round. Several investors participated in the fundraising, including SPEILLLP, 500 Global, former CTO of Coinbase Balaji Srinivasan, Third Kind Venture Capital, Sancus Ventures, and Version One VC.

In addition, the company also said it launched its dShare platform outside of the US, the press release revealed.

Dinari’s dShare is a trading platform that matches tokens with underlying securities 1:1, thereby allowing users to secure exposure to publicly funded corporate equity. Further, it also aims to enable transparent blockchain transactions, immutable proof of ownership, instant settlements, and interoperability with other blockchain products.

The platform is not available in the US.

“With the ex-US launch of our dShare Platform, we are leveraging blockchain to democratize access to corporate equity markets in a transparent, fully asset-backed manner.” – said Chas Rampenthal, co-founder and Chief Legal Officer of Dinari.

What Does dShare Offer to Users?

Dinari’s objective is to offer users access to real-world asset-backed tokens. The tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) concept has become increasingly popular among crypto and traditional finance players looking to use distributed ledger technology.

Having said that, Dinari wants to enable blockchain-based access to corporate equity using dShare. The platform offers users access to securities such as popular tech stocks via an Arbitrum wallet. Each dShare token is 1:1 backed, similar to fiat-pegged stablecoins like USDT or USDC.

According to Dinari’s co-founder and CTO Jake Timothy, dShare is not yet launched in the US due to regulatory concerns. The financial watchdogs in the US have been intensifying their crackdown on the digital asset industry over the past month, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) leading the charge.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist