6 ETFs to Play 'Upside Risks' to Inflation

Persistent inflationary pressure reading has been hitting headlines across the developed markets for more than a year. Though price levels started cooling this year, the figure is still stubborn. Annual inflation rate in the United States accelerated to 3.2% in July 2023 from 3% in June, but below forecasts of 3.3%. It marks a halt in the 12 consecutive months of decline.

Though the Fed hiked rates by only 25 bps in July, the U.S. Central bank chief clearly stated that inflation is still elevated. The Fed also indicated that some additional policy firming may be appropriate, should the need be as there is “upside risks” on inflation.

Against this backdrop, we suggest a few ETFs that can be worth investing at the time of higher inflation.

ETFs in Focus

Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF ( IWIN )

IWIN is an actively-managed ETF, investing in asset classes that look to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from inflation. IWIN intends to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation in inflation-adjusted terms.

The portfolio includes an active mix of asset miners (28%), homebuilders (18.40%), commodities (17.50%), land development (17.10%), homebuilders (15.97%), commodity REITs (12.30%) and real estate technology (6.70%). The expense ratio of IWIN is 0.92%.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF ( PPI )

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF is an actively managed, broadly diversified ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation in inflation-adjusted returns. Renowned ETF experts at Astoria Portfolio Advisors manage PPI by investing where the opportunities are: cyclical stocks (such as natural resources, energy, industrials and materials), commodities and TIPS. The fund charges 76 bps in fees and yields 3.24% annually.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF ( FCPI )

The underlying Fidelity Stocks for Inflation Factor Index reflects the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies with attractive valuations, high quality profiles and positive momentum signals, emphasizing industries that tend to outperform in inflationary environments. The fund charges 29 bps in fees.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation Hedge ETF IVOL

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing, directly or indirectly, in a mix of U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and long options tied to the shape of the U.S. interest rate curve. The expense ratio of the fund is 1.03%.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF ( RAAX )

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF seeks long-term total return. It also maximizes real returns while seeking to reduce downside risk during sustained market declines by allocating primarily to exchange-traded products that provides exposure to real assets, which include commodities, real estate, natural resources, and infrastructure. The fund charges 87 bps in fees.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF ( INFL )

The actively managed ETF seeks long-term growth of capital in real (inflation-adjusted) terms. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are expected to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from rising prices of real assets (i.e., assets whose value is mainly derived from physical properties such as commodities) such as those whose revenues are expected to increase with inflation without corresponding increases in expenses. It charges 85 bps in fees.

