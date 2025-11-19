9 More XRP ETFs Launch This Week: Can They Save the Price?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Nine new XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) ETFs are launching across major U.S. exchanges this week. That’s right, nine in a single week. This rapid rollout marks a major shift for institutional access to XRP and shows just how aggressively issuers are jumping into the market.

Here’s the thing though: all this excitement comes while XRP’s price keeps sliding, even as record inflows start building. That gap between strong institutional demand and weak spot-market performance raises the real question.

Can these ETFs help stabilize the chart, or has the market already priced in the catalyst?

Why the New XRP ETF Launches Matter

Nine XRP ETFs launching within days shows institutional interest XRP’s never seen before. The rollout is faster and broader than what Bitcoin or Ethereum got, and it shows how quickly major issuers think demand can build.

Analysts expect these products to attract between $4 billion and $8 billion in their first year. Some forecasts put $5 billion coming in the first month alone. Those figures would pull a meaningful chunk of circulating supply into long-term holdings, tightening available liquidity.

The approvals also settle a question that’s been hanging around for years. How do regulators actually view XRP? A coordinated launch of this size makes it pretty clear the SEC’s comfortable with XRP’s commodity status and with the current custody and liquidity infrastructure supporting it.

Institutions now get a simple way to add XRP exposure without the operational headaches of buying and storing the asset directly. Early inflows, including Canary’s strong debut, show capital’s lining up even if it hasn’t pushed spot prices higher yet.

The 9 ETF Launches and What Each Brings

1. Canary Capital XRP ETF (XRPC)

Canary set the tone with a strong start. Its first day brought in $245 million in inflows and $58 million in trading volume, and it’s brought in more since then. That’s partly thanks to an in-kind structure that let large holders move into the ETF without hitting public exchanges.

The fund’s early success reflects investor readiness more than broad adviser adoption. Canary benefits from being first, but its reach still leans toward crypto-focused institutions and hedge funds.

2. Franklin Templeton XRP ETF (EZRP)

Franklin Templeton’s entry could shift adviser behavior. The firm’s long-standing reputation in traditional finance gives EZRP a strong base with wealth managers and institutional clients.

Its CBOE listing supports higher institutional participation, and analysts expect early inflows to match or beat Canary’s. Franklin’s conservative profile and deep distribution channels make EZRP a natural pick for allocators who prefer established brands when entering new asset classes.

3. Bitwise XRP ETF

Bitwise brings experience managing multiple digital asset funds through different market conditions. Its strong track record, including the rise of its Solana ETF, makes it appealing to hedge funds and multi-strategy investors who already understand crypto markets.

Bitwise’s research-first approach and close ties with major market makers help keep execution efficient and liquidity tight. That makes the fund a pragmatic choice for institutions seeking familiarity and expertise.

4. 21Shares XRP ETP

21Shares carries years of experience running XRP products in Europe. That long history in the ETP space means operational efficiency and familiarity with institutional workflows. The firm’s established European client base provides a natural pipeline of investors seeking U.S.-listed, USD-denominated exposure.

This launch effectively connects two markets and lets existing clients expand their XRP allocations through a familiar issuer with a proven track record.

5. CoinShares Physical XRP ETF

CoinShares adds another European heavyweight to the U.S. lineup. The firm’s background managing physical XRP products gives it credibility with institutions that prioritize secure custody.

Its U.S. launch lets CoinShares expand its investor base beyond Europe while offering conservative structures focused on full collateralization. That appeals to allocators who value strong custody controls and clear asset segregation.

6. Grayscale XRP ETF Conversion

Grayscale’s ETF grows out of its existing XRP Trust, shifting current holders into a more liquid and cost-efficient format. This doesn’t create new capital, but it improves accessibility for investors already engaged with Grayscale’s products.

The firm’s long-standing relationships with advisers and institutions mean the converted ETF enters the market with built-in distribution. That makes it an immediate contender for allocators who prefer familiar issuers.

7. WisdomTree XRP ETF

WisdomTree approaches the market with a structure similar to its commodity and currency products. Its lower fee profile positions the ETF as a practical option for cost-conscious investors.

The firm’s history with transparent, index-based strategies appeals to advisers who want predictable exposure without complex mechanics. Strong ties to defined-contribution platforms and retail advisers could broaden XRP access to mainstream portfolios.

8. Amplify XRP Income ETF (XRPM)

Amplify brings a different angle with a covered-call income strategy built on XRP. The fund targets investors seeking yield while keeping partial exposure to price movement.

This approach appeals to income-focused allocators who normally avoid volatile assets. XRPM diversifies the ETF lineup by offering a structure that can earn premiums while participating in XRP’s broader trend.

9. VanEck XRP ETF

VanEck brings credibility from its commodity and alternative asset franchises. Its arrival positions XRP alongside assets traditionally viewed as hedges.

VanEck’s long-standing relationships with pensions and endowments give the fund access to allocators that typically avoid direct crypto exposure. That makes the ETF a strong candidate for long-term, conservative capital seeking regulated XRP access.

XRP Price Predictions for 2026 Following ETFs Rollout

XRP’s 2026 outlook now depends on how these new ETFs perform, whether institutional interest deepens, and how Ripple’s enterprise work progresses. Here are three scenarios showing what could shape the next major move.

Bullish Prediction

A bullish run happens if ETF inflows stay strong through early 2026. Steady allocations of $3–$5 billion would give XRP the support it lacked during the recent pullback.

If Ripple secures major banking partnerships and XRP Ledger usage keeps rising, the market could revisit key levels much faster. Clearing resistance around $2.60 opens the way toward the $3 zone, and stronger adoption could help XRP retest its 2025 highs. A push beyond $4 becomes possible if momentum holds and enterprise demand broadens.

Base Prediction

A balanced outlook sees moderate ETF inflows and cautious sentiment. XRP holds above recent support zones and moves within a tighter range through early 2026. The market waits for clearer signals from Ripple’s enterprise channels and broader macro conditions.

Under this setup, XRP gradually edges higher as ETF assets build and institutional participation grows. By midyear, prices start to rechallenge the upper $2 range. A slow climb toward $3–$3.50 by the end of 2026 fits this steady but patient scenario.

Bearish Prediction

A weaker outcome emerges if ETF demand fades and broader market sentiment turns against altcoins. Limited inflows, combined with macro pressure or regulatory uncertainty, pull XRP back toward earlier lows.

If stop-loss triggers and whale selling accelerate, prices could slide toward the $1.20–$1.40 region. Extended weakness keeps XRP stuck in a wide, choppy band as confidence erodes. Even in this setup, long-term holders might keep accumulating, but momentum stays muted. Recovery becomes slower, with prices struggling to break past the mid-$1 range through much of 2026.

What Happens Next?

XRP’s surge of new ETFs marks a defining moment for its move into mainstream finance, but the price still reflects a cautious market. Strong products alone won’t shift sentiment without steadier inflows and clearer enterprise traction.

The next few months will show whether institutional demand builds into something lasting or whether the launches arrived too early in a shaky market. XRP now sits at a crossroads. Real progress is happening, but conviction’s still waiting to form.