5 Solana ETF Filings in 30 Days: Is Wall Street All-In on SOL?

Solana dropped over 30% from September’s $209 peak to mid-$140s, showing the gap between institutional confidence and near-term price pressure.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) hit a new phase over the past month. Five separate ETF filings landed in just 30 days, and the pace alone shows how sharply Wall Street’s focus shifted toward SOL. These filings arrived while the market was trying to make sense of Solana’s recent pullback, creating a split between price action and institutional appetite.

Instead of slowing down, major asset managers are lining up products that signal long-term interest. The question now: does this sudden rush mark the early stages of deeper adoption, or just the start of a more competitive race for Solana exposure?

Solana’s 6-Month Price Performance

Rcc_Btn / Shutterstock.com

Solana spent the past six months moving through a sharp cycle of optimism, momentum, and a tough correction. It started July near $196 and pushed toward $209 by early September. Traders were positioning for the wave of ETF activity, and the steady climb showed confidence building ahead of the filings. That move stalled once SOL failed to hold above $200. Buyers stepped back, and the chart began to weaken.

October and November brought a clear shift. SOL slipped into a deeper downtrend, sliding more than 30% from the September peak. The selloff accelerated after several failed attempts to reclaim the $190-$200 zone. The chart now shows a break of multiple support levels, with price hovering around the mid-$140 range. Fear replaced the upbeat mood from late summer, and sentiment cooled across the market.

SOL’s performance is a mix of strong long-term fundamentals and short-term pressure. The ETF headlines created interest, but the recent stretch highlights how sensitive the asset still is to broader risk cycles and technical exhaustion.

Why the New Solana ETF Filings Matter

Five ETF filings in one month mark a turning point for Solana. The scale and speed of these applications show how much institutional interest shifted toward SOL. Analysts estimate that approval could pull in between $3.8 billion and $7.2 billion within the first year. Those numbers mirror the early surge that followed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF launches and explain why issuers are moving quickly.

The filings signal something deeper too. They suggest regulators are warming to treating Solana as a commodity. That clears a major hurdle that held some institutions back. CME’s launch of SOL futures earlier this year gave funds a way to test exposure. Spot ETFs would complete that setup and allow pension funds, endowments, and larger asset managers to step in through structures they already trust.

This cluster of filings shows Wall Street sees Solana as more than a trend. It sees an asset ready for broader adoption.

The 5 ETF Filings and What Each Represents

bigjom jom / Shutterstock.com

Solana’s ETF surge shows how quickly institutional appetite is forming. Each issuer brings a different angle, and together they outline how traditional finance plans to build long-term exposure to SOL.

VanEck Solana Trust (VSOL)

VanEck entered early with a Solana product designed for investors who prefer simple structure and clear custody arrangements. The fund’s listed on Cboe BZX and charges a 0.30% management fee, keeping it competitive against peers.

VanEck’s long history with crypto ETPs gives it a natural advantage since many advisors already trust the firm’s approach. Early timing positions VSOL as the default starting point for institutions that want exposure without waiting for later entrants. This first-mover position could help it capture steady inflows.

21Shares Solana Spot ETF

21Shares gained a major edge by becoming the first issuer to complete the Form 8-A process and secure SEC approval. Timing matters because institutions often prefer the issuer that crosses the finish line first.

The firm already runs a wide range of crypto ETPs in Europe, which means it understands operational details like staking, redemptions, and product maintenance. This background gives investors confidence that the Solana ETF will run smoothly. The early approval cements 21Shares as a reliable, compliant choice for investors seeking a straightforward option.

Fidelity Solana Fund

Fidelity’s filing came later, but the firm operates with a long view. Its decision to enter the Solana ETF space signals belief in Solana’s durability and its potential to attract large, traditional allocators. Fidelity serves pensions, endowments, and major institutions that prefer dealing with a manager they already know.

This built-in audience could give the Solana fund a strong launch even without first-mover status. Fidelity’s custody network, research teams, and deep infrastructure make it a comfortable home for cautious institutional capital interested in Solana exposure.

Bitwise Solana ETF

Bitwise is taking a more thematic approach, appealing to investors who care about Solana’s ecosystem rather than simply its price. The firm already runs a European Solana ETP that pays staking yield, showing it understands how to structure products around Solana’s economics.

Bitwise built a reputation for producing detailed research and ecosystem insights, which appeals to advisors who want more context before allocating. Its Solana ETF aims to capture institutions seeking a product with more depth than passive tracking. This makes Bitwise a strong choice for research-driven investors.

Grayscale Solana ETF (Conversion)

Grayscale’s plan to convert its existing Solana Trust into an ETF gives it instant traction. Trust holders can shift into the ETF without triggering taxable events, making the transition smoother than starting fresh. This strategy worked well with Grayscale’s Bitcoin and Ethereum conversions, which brought large asset pools into ETF format on day one.

The firm already manages tens of billions across crypto products, and even a small fraction moving into Solana would put the ETF among the largest. The conversion approach positions Grayscale for immediate scale and strong liquidity.

Solana Price Prediction 2026: Bullish, Base, and Bearish Projections

Creativa Images / Shutterstock.com

Solana’s next major move in 2026 depends on how ETF inflows evolve, how stable the network stays, and whether demand from real-world applications keeps growing. These three paths outline what the year could look like.

Bullish Case: $425-$600

A strong bullish setup forms if ETF inflows accelerate and Solana maintains network stability throughout 2026. Institutions bringing in more than $5 billion would provide steady buying pressure, and successful tokenized securities partnerships could pull new capital into the ecosystem.

Merchant-facing tools like Stripe integrations would help build retail utility, while steady meme-coin activity would keep transaction volume high. If SOL clears the $250 level early in the year and holds it, a run toward $300 becomes realistic. From there, sustained demand could push it toward the $425-$500 range by year-end, with $600 representing the upper edge of what strong institutional allocations could support.

Base Case: $250-$350

The base outlook assumes ETF approvals land, but inflows come in slower than Bitcoin or Ethereum’s early cycles. Solana stays healthy above the $200 zone, yet faces competition as institutions weigh Bitcoin dominance and Ethereum’s recovery. Real-world asset adoption grows but doesn’t explode, and macro conditions stay mixed.

Under this setup, SOL gradually climbs toward $250-$295 through the first half of 2026. The market then settles into a steady band between $280 and $300 if liquidity remains stable. This path lines up with the middle range of most analyst forecasts, which cluster between $255 and $305.

Bearish Case: $140-$200

A bearish turn becomes likely if ETF inflows disappoint or if Solana faces a major technical setback. Weak institutional demand would leave the market depending on retail flows, which can shrink quickly during volatile periods. A rival chain gaining traction or any network outage would deepen the pressure. Broader weakness in crypto could drag SOL back toward earlier support zones near $118-$125.

If sentiment stays weak, prices may drift between $140 and $175 for much of the year, with brief rallies toward $200 failing to sustain. Even in this scenario, most analysts still expect downside to slow above the $150 area because of long-term interest from larger investors.