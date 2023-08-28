China Makes Its Stock Market More Lucrative for Investors With New Rules

China’s securities regulator took unprecedented measures on Sunday to shore up its financial markets, leading to a strong market open on Monday. However, issues troubling the economy, such as the declining real estate sector, persist and will likely not be resolved by such stop-gap measures.

China Cuts Stamp Duty Fees for the First Time Since 2008 Crisis

Chinese stocks recovered sharply on Monday after the government implemented several measures to revive its battered capital markets from the ongoing property and economic crisis.

Notably, the country’s Ministry of Finance said on Sunday it would cut stamp duty on security trading in half, to 0.05%, to stimulate investors and raise market confidence. The move represented the first stamp-duty cut in China since the 2008 global recession.

China’s securities regulator also said it intended to adopt steps to limit new public listings, a decision meant to balance out supply and demand levels. Furthermore, the financial watchdog also said it would block controlling shareholders from selling stock in publicly listed companies that have not paid dividends in the last three years. This applies to stocks trading below their initial public offering (IPO) or net asset values.

China’s benchmark stock market index, CSI 300, was trading 1.17% higher when writing, putting it on track for its most substantial 1-day gain since November 2022. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up roughly 1%.

China’s Key Economic Challenges Persist

While China’s stock market staged a notable recovery at the start of the week, key issues troubling the world’s second-largest economy remain.

Earlier in the month, China released significantly worrying economic data, showcasing a notable drop in consumer and business spending, adding to the potential threat of deflation. In addition, the nation’s retail sales and industrial production data missed estimates in July.

In the meantime, investment in China’s real estate continues to drop amid several challenges in the sector, including a severe debt crisis. The country’s largest property developer, Evergrande, filed for bankruptcy on August 17 after debts accumulated to an estimated $300 billion.

In contrast to other major Chinese stocks, the real estate giant’s stock plummeted nearly 80% on Monday, its first trading day following a 17-month ban. Notably, Evergrande’s shares initially opened 87% lower before ending the session 78% lower at 0.35 Hong Kong dollars.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist