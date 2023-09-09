Barclays Downgrades Clarivate

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.12% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clarivate is 9.23. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 31.12% from its latest reported closing price of 7.04.

The projected annual revenue for Clarivate is 2,663MM, an increase of 2.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clarivate. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 6.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLVT is 0.47%, an increase of 22.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 646,358K shares. The put/call ratio of CLVT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 116,667K shares representing 17.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 51,394K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,662K shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 43,762K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,699K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 9.63% over the last quarter.

Exor N.V. holds 32,472K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 28,609K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,241K shares, representing an increase of 36.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 66.17% over the last quarter.

Clarivate Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. The company’s bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world’s most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. Clarivate helps customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using its trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise.

