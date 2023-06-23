Tamarack Advisers Now Owns 9.4% of Streamline Health Solutions

Fintel reports that Tamarack Advisers has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.51MM shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM). This represents 9.4% of the company.
In their previous filing dated December 1, 2022 they reported 5.13MM shares and 10.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.03% Upside
As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Streamline Health Solutions is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 111.03% from its latest reported closing price of 1.45.
The projected annual revenue for Streamline Health Solutions is 26MM, an increase of 6.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Streamline Health Solutions. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRM is 0.27%, an increase of 121.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.47% to 19,414K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Harbert Fund Advisors holds 4,824K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Perkins Capital Management holds 1,560K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRM by 101,596.09% over the last quarter.
Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,445K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRM by 12.51% over the last quarter.
VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,028K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRM by 17.98% over the last quarter.
Herald Investment Management holds 979K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Its eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue and improved financial performance across the enterprise. The company shares a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare – for society, its clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient.
This article originally appeared on Fintel
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.