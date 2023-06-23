Tamarack Advisers Now Owns 9.4% of Streamline Health Solutions

Fintel reports that Tamarack Advisers has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.51MM shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 1, 2022 they reported 5.13MM shares and 10.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.03% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Streamline Health Solutions is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 111.03% from its latest reported closing price of 1.45.

The projected annual revenue for Streamline Health Solutions is 26MM, an increase of 6.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Streamline Health Solutions. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRM is 0.27%, an increase of 121.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.47% to 19,414K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harbert Fund Advisors holds 4,824K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 1,560K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRM by 101,596.09% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,445K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRM by 12.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,028K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRM by 17.98% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 979K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Streamline Health Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Its eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue and improved financial performance across the enterprise. The company shares a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare – for society, its clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient.

This article originally appeared on Fintel