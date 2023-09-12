Capri Holdings Stock Forecast: In the Wake of the $8.5 Billion Tapestry Acquisition

Summary
- Tapestry will acquire Capri Holdings for $8.5 billion, consolidating six luxury brands under one corporate umbrella.
- The acquisition allows Tapestry to diversify its product line and geographic reach, reducing over-reliance on the Americas and accessories.
- Capri Holdings share price jumps 55.7% post-announcement, nearing the acquisition offer of $57.00 per share, signaling investor confidence.
- Capri shows strong profitability metrics but weaker liquidity ratios, suggesting potential benefits from Tapestry’s financial backing.
- Compared to industry peers, Capri appears mostly undervalued, although a high Price to Book ratio warrants investor caution.
