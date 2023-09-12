Investment Strategies: Who Is Winning in the Battle Between Active vs Passive Investors

Summary:
- Over 50% of U.S. Large-Cap active managers have underperformed the S&P 500 in 18 of the past 21 years.
- The percentage of funds underperforming expands as the investment horizon lengthens, ranging from around 55% over a 1-year horizon to 94% over a 20-year horizon for U.S. funds.
- The IKF AI algorithms can assist in identifying the latest investment opportunities and enhancing the performance of active investment strategies.
