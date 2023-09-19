Machine Learning Stock Sector Risk vs Classical Risk Sector Measures

Summary:
- Rapid development and implementation of AI algorithms in the investing area required reconsidering the concept of risk.
- The effectiveness of ML training and subsequent forecasting depends on the quality of training data.
- XLE is the least risky sector for further sufficient learning and forecasting, despite its high volatility and required investment risk premium.
