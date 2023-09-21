Instacart's Shares Have Dropped 18% Since Listing, Trading at $32

Following Arm’s debut, shares of Instacart surged more than 40% at their initial public offering (IPO) launch on Tuesday. However, the stock has fallen roughly 18% since then, trading at $32.2 at press time.

Instacart Valued at Over $11 Billion

Instacart shares witnessed a major correction on Wednesday, dropping around 18% from its peak of nearly $40 per share reached on the market debut a day earlier. Although the company’s stock rocketed around 43% at the opening bell on Tuesday, the shares ended their first trading day up just around 12%.

Instacart’s shares began trading at $30 on September 19, closing the session at $34.23, which valued the company at around $11 billion. Although the debut was impressive, the valuation was still half the one the company attained last March.

The delivery service provider is valued at around 3.9 times its annual revenue at its current market worth. For comparison, Instacart’s rival DoorDash trades at 4.1 times revenue, and even though its sales grew faster in the latest quarter, the company remains unprofitable.

Instacart secured $660 million in its IPO, putting 22 million shares for sale at $30 apiece. The stock was trading 4.25% lower at the time of publication at $32.2 per share.

Klaviyo’s Debut Marks the Last Major September IPO

Instacart’s long-awaited public listing was one of three major IPOs scheduled for September, alongside UK chipmaker arm and market automation company Klaviyo. The former recorded a third consecutive losing day in the stock market following a remarkable debut last week, dropping over 5% since then.

Meanwhile, Klaviyo attained roughly a $9.2 billion valuation in its Tuesday IPO after pricing the stock offering above its indicated range. In particular, the company said it priced 19.2 million shares at $30 each, compared to the previously elevated price range of $27-$29.

The three listings this month raised hopes for a resurgence in the IPO space, but experts believe the market still remains sluggish. However, the price corrections that followed their successful market debuts could signal a period of increased volatility, which represents a typical market trend for IPO stocks.

