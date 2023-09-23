Wells Fargo Upgrades Charter Communications

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Charter Communications Inc. – (NASDAQ:CHTR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.48% Upside
As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charter Communications Inc. – is 489.16. The forecasts range from a low of 293.91 to a high of $698.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.48% from its latest reported closing price of 446.82.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Charter Communications Inc. – is 56,325MM, an increase of 3.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.16.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications Inc. -. This is a decrease of 134 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHTR is 0.38%, a decrease of 7.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 87,490K shares. The put/call ratio of CHTR is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Dodge & Cox holds 8,567K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,683K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 0.74% over the last quarter.
Capital International Investors holds 6,999K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,990K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 3.53% over the last quarter.
DODGX – Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,317K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,297K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 1.14% over the last quarter.
Berkshire Hathaway holds 3,829K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,538K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 5.87% over the last quarter.
Charter Communications Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.
This article originally appeared on Fintel
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.