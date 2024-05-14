A Debt Reckoning Is Coming For Washington

Political instability and potential election disputes in the U.S. might lead to a credit rating downgrade, increasing debt (Economy) interest rates. The speaker notes the U.S. could drop from double-A to triple-B, just above junk status, but is temporarily protected by the lack of alternatives. They criticize current spending plans and predict a financial reckoning in Washington, as debt service now exceeds the military budget, a previously unimaginable situation. Consequently, they prefer investing in UK bonds over U.S. bonds.
