No Sign of a Starbucks Recovery

After a nose dive in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock, which has taken it down 28% in the past year to $76 a share, there has been no bounce, which sometimes happens after a sell-off. Perhaps because of deep problems, investors are eager to see the earnings for the current quarter.
What problems can Starbucks management overcome? Probably not the dispute between recently retired CEO Howard Schultz and current CEO Laxman Narasimhan. Schultz inappropriately attacked his successor on LinkedIn. Schultz has long been known as a big mouth and likes to think unusually well of himself, particularly in public. He once said he might run for president of the United States. Nevertheless, results under Narasimhan have been less than perfect. Schultz may not be finished.
The company also has a union problem. After Schultz publicly resisted the unionization of some Starbucks workers, Narasimhan opened negotiations. While this may be a good long-term strategy to keep the workforce motivated, unions are usually able to get better pay and benefits. For a huge retailer, this will be expensive, and that will not be lost on investors.
Starbucks may also have hit a wall regarding store count, at least in the United States. It has over 17,000 U.S. locations in 52 states and territories and 3,103 cities. At some point, Starbucks stores will cannibalize sales at nearby locations. (Other coffee shops are among the fastest-growing brands in each state this year.)
For Starbucks shares to rebound, the company must show that it has overcome at least one or two challenges.
The Easy Way To Retire Early
You can retire early from the lottery, luck, or loving family member who leaves you a fortune.
But for the rest of us, there are dividends. While everyone chases big name dividend kings, they’re missing the real royalty: dividend legends.
It’s a rare class of overlooked income machines that you could buy and hold – forever.
Click here now to see two that could help you retire early, without any luck required.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.