These Are the Fastest-Growing Brands in Each State This Year

Yelp, a leading provider of crowd-sourced local business reviews and social networking, has released its inaugural list of the 50 fastest-growing brands of the past year. The firm ranked businesses based on such data as net new location openings, consumer interest, and searches. (The full methodology can be found here.)

Yelp identifies many of the restaurant and retail brands on its list as challenger brands. That is, they are not market leaders but aim to compete by disrupting their industries. These include Cava Grill, Scooter’s Coffee, and Wawa, which all did exceptionally well last year. (See 29 iconic brands that completely collapsed and we forgot.)

In addition, Yelp ranked the fastest-growing brands by region and state. Denizens of both the Northeast and the South were all in for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. In the Midwest, Scooter’s Coffee topped the list. The same drive-through coffee chain was popular in the West, though it was bested by apparel brand Levi Strauss.

Here is a breakdown of Yelp’s findings state by state. Note that each state’s population data comes from the 2020 national census, and the growth is compared with the 2010 census.

Alabama

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Cava (a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain)

Cava (a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain) Runners Up: Olive Garden, Scooter’s Coffee, Ace Hardware

Olive Garden, Scooter’s Coffee, Ace Hardware State Population (growth): 5.11 million (+5.12%)

Alaska

Source: christiannafzger / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Ace Hardware (a chain of independently owned hardware stores)

Ace Hardware (a chain of independently owned hardware stores) Runners Up: Cinnabon, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Nordstrom

Cinnabon, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Nordstrom State Population (growth): 0.73 million (+3.26%)

Arizona

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Habit Burger Grill (a California-based fast-casual restaurant chain)

Habit Burger Grill (a California-based fast-casual restaurant chain) Runners Up: HomeGoods, Costco Wholesale, Jack in the Box

HomeGoods, Costco Wholesale, Jack in the Box State Population (growth): 7.43 million (+11.88%)

Arkansas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Scooter’s Coffee (an Omaha-based drive-through coffee chain)

Scooter’s Coffee (an Omaha-based drive-through coffee chain) Runners Up: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Olive Garden, Insomnia Cookies

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Olive Garden, Insomnia Cookies State Population (growth): 3.07 million (+3.28%)

California

Source: rarrarorro / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Cava (a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain)

Cava (a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain) Runners Up: LongHorn Steakhouse, Habit Burger Grill, Jack in the Box

LongHorn Steakhouse, Habit Burger Grill, Jack in the Box State Population (growth): 38.97 million (+6.13%)

Colorado

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Fastest-Growing Brand: Cava (a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain)

Cava (a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain) Runners Up: Panera Bread, Insomnia Cookies, Cinnabon

Panera Bread, Insomnia Cookies, Cinnabon State Population (growth): 5.88 million (+14.8%)

Connecticut

Source: jjbers / Flickr

Fastest-Growing Brand: Ace Hardware (a chain of independently owned hardware stores)

Ace Hardware (a chain of independently owned hardware stores) Runners Up: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Panera Bread, Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Panera Bread, Krispy Krunchy Chicken State Population (growth): 3.62 million (+0.89%)

Delaware

Source: Greetings from Delaware -- state capitol in Dover, state flower the peach blossom by Boston Public Library / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Fastest-Growing Brand: Costco Wholesale (a membership-only big-box warehouse club retailer)

Costco Wholesale (a membership-only big-box warehouse club retailer) Runners Up: HomeGoods, Ace Hardware, First Watch

HomeGoods, Ace Hardware, First Watch State Population (growth): 1.03 million (+10.25%)

District of Columbia

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Ace Hardware (a chain of independently owned hardware stores)

Ace Hardware (a chain of independently owned hardware stores) Runners Up: Insomnia Cookies, Kung Fu Tea, Nordstrom

Insomnia Cookies, Kung Fu Tea, Nordstrom State Population (growth): 0.68 million (+14.60%)

Florida

Source: aphotostory / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers (a Baton Rouge-based fast-food chain)

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers (a Baton Rouge-based fast-food chain) Runners Up: Scooter’s Coffee, Cava, Wawa

Scooter’s Coffee, Cava, Wawa State Population (growth): 22.61 million (+14.56%)

Georgia

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Cava (a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain)

Cava (a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain) Runners Up: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Jersey Mike’s Subs, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Jersey Mike’s Subs, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue State Population (growth): 11.03 million (+10.57%)

Hawaii

Source: Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Jack in the Box (a San Diego-based fast-food chain)

Jack in the Box (a San Diego-based fast-food chain) Runners Up: L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Ace Hardware

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Ace Hardware State Population (growth): 1.44 million (+6.98%)

Idaho

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Olive Garden (an Italian-American restaurant chain)

Olive Garden (an Italian-American restaurant chain) Runners Up: Jack in the Box, Ace Hardware, Crumbl Cookies

Jack in the Box, Ace Hardware, Crumbl Cookies State Population (growth): 1.96 million (+17.32%)

Illinois

Source: Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography / E+ via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Kung Fu Tea (a chain of franchised bubble tea outlets)

Kung Fu Tea (a chain of franchised bubble tea outlets) Runners Up: Scooter’s Coffee, Olive Garden, Culver’s

Scooter’s Coffee, Olive Garden, Culver’s State Population (growth): 12.55 million (−0.14%)

Indiana

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Rally House (a Kansas-based sports apparel retailer)

Rally House (a Kansas-based sports apparel retailer) Runners Up: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Culver’s

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Culver’s State Population (growth): 6.86 million (+4.65%)

Iowa

Source: davidwilson1949 / Flickr

Fastest-Growing Brand: Rally House (a Kansas-based sports apparel retailer)

Rally House (a Kansas-based sports apparel retailer) Runners Up: Scooter’s Coffee, Ace Hardware, Olive Garden

Scooter’s Coffee, Ace Hardware, Olive Garden State Population (growth): 3.21 million (+4.73%)

Kansas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Nordstrom (an upscale department store chain)

Nordstrom (an upscale department store chain) Runners Up: Marco’s Pizza, Red Wing Shoes, Rally House

Marco’s Pizza, Red Wing Shoes, Rally House State Population (growth): 2.94 million (+2.97%)

Kentucky

Source: iip-photo-archive / Flickr

Fastest-Growing Brand: Scooter’s Coffee (an Omaha-based drive-through coffee chain)

Scooter’s Coffee (an Omaha-based drive-through coffee chain) Runners Up: LongHorn Steakhouse, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Rally House

LongHorn Steakhouse, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Rally House State Population (growth): 4.53 million (+3.84%)

Louisiana

Source: pedrosz / Flickr

Fastest-Growing Brand: Red Wing Shoes (a Minnesota-based footwear brand)

Red Wing Shoes (a Minnesota-based footwear brand) Runners Up: Insomnia Cookies, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ace Hardware

Insomnia Cookies, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ace Hardware State Population (growth): 4.57 million (+2.74%)

Maine

Source: Cuckold Light, Boothbay Harbor, Maine by littlelionkat / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Fastest-Growing Brand: Olive Garden (an Italian-American restaurant chain)

Olive Garden (an Italian-American restaurant chain) Runners Up: Nordstrom, Ace Hardware, Charleys Philly Steaks

Nordstrom, Ace Hardware, Charleys Philly Steaks State Population (growth): 1.40 million (+2.56%)

Maryland

Source: Maryland Flag by Thad Zajdowicz / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Fastest-Growing Brand: First Watch (a Florida-based restaurant specializing in breakfast)

First Watch (a Florida-based restaurant specializing in breakfast) Runners Up: Kung Fu Tea, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Rack Room Shoes

Kung Fu Tea, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Rack Room Shoes State Population (growth): 6.18 million (+6.99%)

Massachusetts

Source: Page Light Studios / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Panera Bread (a St. Louis-based bakery and cafe chain)

Panera Bread (a St. Louis-based bakery and cafe chain) Runners Up: Ashley, Cava, Insomnia Cookies

Ashley, Cava, Insomnia Cookies State Population (growth): 7.00 million (+7.37%)

Michigan

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Scooter’s Coffee (an Omaha-based drive-through coffee chain)

Scooter’s Coffee (an Omaha-based drive-through coffee chain) Runners Up: Caribou Coffee, LongHorn Steakhouse, Ace Hardware

Caribou Coffee, LongHorn Steakhouse, Ace Hardware State Population (growth): 10.04 million (+1.96%)

Minnesota

Source: jimkruger / E+ via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Scooter’s Coffee (an Omaha-based drive-through coffee chain)

Scooter’s Coffee (an Omaha-based drive-through coffee chain) Runners Up: Culver’s, Costco Wholesale, Caribou Coffee

Culver’s, Costco Wholesale, Caribou Coffee State Population (growth): 5.74 million (+7.59%)

Mississippi

Source: Tiago_Fernandez / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Marble Slab Creamery (an Atlanta-based chain of ice cream shops)

Marble Slab Creamery (an Atlanta-based chain of ice cream shops) Runners Up: Jack’s, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Jack’s, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Krispy Krunchy Chicken State Population (growth): 2.94 million (−0.20%)

Missouri

Source: Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: LongHorn Steakhouse (an Orlando-based restaurant chain)

LongHorn Steakhouse (an Orlando-based restaurant chain) Runners Up: Scooter’s Coffee, Panera Bread, Once Upon a Child

Scooter’s Coffee, Panera Bread, Once Upon a Child State Population (growth): 6.20 million (+2.77%)

Montana

Source: vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Ace Hardware (a chain of independently owned hardware stores)

Ace Hardware (a chain of independently owned hardware stores) Runners Up: Costco Wholesale, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Nothing Bundt Cakes

Costco Wholesale, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Nothing Bundt Cakes State Population (growth): 1.13 million (+9.58%)

Nebraska

Source: wellesenterprises / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Rally House (a Kansas-based sports apparel retailer)

Rally House (a Kansas-based sports apparel retailer) Runners Up: Scooter’s Coffee, Ace Hardware, Culver’s

Scooter’s Coffee, Ace Hardware, Culver’s State Population (growth): 1.98 million (+7.40%)

Nevada

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Ace Hardware (a chain of independently owned hardware stores)

Ace Hardware (a chain of independently owned hardware stores) Runners Up: Jersey Mike’s Subs, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Jersey Mike’s Subs, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue State Population (growth): 3.19 million (+14.96%)

New Hampshire

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (a Miami-based chain of fried chicken restaurants)

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (a Miami-based chain of fried chicken restaurants) Runners Up: REI, HomeGoods, Ashely

REI, HomeGoods, Ashely State Population (growth): 1.40 million (+4.66%)

New Jersey

Source: AUDREY SCRIPP / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers (a Wichita-based chain)

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers (a Wichita-based chain) Runners Up: Cava, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Wawa

Cava, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Wawa State Population (growth): 9.29 million (+5.65%)

New Mexico

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Dutch Bros (an Oregon-based drive-through coffee chain)

Dutch Bros (an Oregon-based drive-through coffee chain) Runners Up: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Scooter’s Coffee, Ace Hardware

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Scooter’s Coffee, Ace Hardware State Population (growth): 2.11 million (+2.83%)

New York

Source: Eloi_Omella / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Playa Bowls (a chain offering fruit-based and other treats)

Playa Bowls (a chain offering fruit-based and other treats) Runners Up: Jersey Mike’s Subs, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Cava

Jersey Mike’s Subs, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Cava State Population (growth): 19.57 million (+4.25%)

North Carolina

Source: traveler1116 / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers (a Wichita-based chain)

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers (a Wichita-based chain) Runners Up: Ashley, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Cava

Ashley, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Cava State Population (growth): 10.84 million (+9.48%)

North Dakota

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Costco Wholesale (a membership-only big-box warehouse club retailer)

Costco Wholesale (a membership-only big-box warehouse club retailer) Runners Up: Ace Hardware, Crumbl Cookies, Culver’s

Ace Hardware, Crumbl Cookies, Culver’s State Population (growth): 0.78 million (+15.83%)

Ohio

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: First Watch (a Florida-based restaurant specializing in breakfast)

First Watch (a Florida-based restaurant specializing in breakfast) Runners Up: Caribou Coffee, Levi Strauss, Rally House

Caribou Coffee, Levi Strauss, Rally House State Population (growth): 11.79 million (+2.28%)

Oklahoma

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Mod Pizza (a Seattle-based fast-casual pizza restaurant chain)

Mod Pizza (a Seattle-based fast-casual pizza restaurant chain) Runners Up: Rally House, Scooter’s Coffee, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Rally House, Scooter’s Coffee, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers State Population (growth): 4.05 million (+5.54%)

Oregon

Source: jbentley09 / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Kung Fu Tea (a chain of franchised bubble tea outlets)

Kung Fu Tea (a chain of franchised bubble tea outlets) Runners Up: Nordstrom, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Nordstrom, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Krispy Krunchy Chicken State Population (growth): 4.23 million (+10.60%)

Pennsylvania

Source: pawel.gaul / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Cava (a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain)

Cava (a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain) Runners Up: Rally House, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Rally House, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers State Population (growth): 12.96 million (+2.36%)

Rhode Island

Source: romanboed / Flickr

Fastest-Growing Brand: Ace Hardware (a chain of independently owned hardware stores)

Ace Hardware (a chain of independently owned hardware stores) Runners Up: Ethan Allen, Insomnia Cookies, Panera Bread

Ethan Allen, Insomnia Cookies, Panera Bread State Population (growth): 1.10 million (+4.26%)

South Carolina

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Habit Burger Grill (a California-based fast-casual restaurant chain)

Habit Burger Grill (a California-based fast-casual restaurant chain) Runners Up: Kung Fu Tea, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Cava

Kung Fu Tea, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Cava State Population (growth): 5.37 million (+10.66%)

South Dakota

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers (a Wichita-based chain)

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers (a Wichita-based chain) Runners Up: Caribou Coffee, Scooter’s Coffee, Ace Hardware

Caribou Coffee, Scooter’s Coffee, Ace Hardware State Population (growth): 0.92 million (+8.90%)

Tennessee

Source: Christopher Ames / E+ via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Kung Fu Tea (a chain of franchised bubble tea outlets)

Kung Fu Tea (a chain of franchised bubble tea outlets) Runners Up: Scooter’s Coffee, Ace Hardware, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

Scooter’s Coffee, Ace Hardware, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers State Population (growth): 7.13 million (+8.90%)

Texas

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Scooter’s Coffee (an Omaha-based drive-through coffee chain)

Scooter’s Coffee (an Omaha-based drive-through coffee chain) Runners Up: Bojangles, Jack in the Box, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Bojangles, Jack in the Box, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue State Population (growth): 30.50 million (+15.91%)

Utah

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Jack in the Box (a San Diego-based fast-food chain)

Jack in the Box (a San Diego-based fast-food chain) Runners Up: Scooter’s Coffee, Habit Burger Grill, LongHorn Steakhouse

Scooter’s Coffee, Habit Burger Grill, LongHorn Steakhouse State Population (growth): 3.42 million (+18.37%)

Vermont

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Ace Hardware (a chain of independently owned hardware stores)

Ace Hardware (a chain of independently owned hardware stores) Runners Up: Olive Garden, Panera Bread, REI

Olive Garden, Panera Bread, REI State Population (growth): 0.65 million (+2.77%)

Virginia

Source: Peeter Viisimaa / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Crumbl Cookies (a Utah-based chain of franchise bakeries)

Crumbl Cookies (a Utah-based chain of franchise bakeries) Runners Up: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Ashley, Wawa

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Ashley, Wawa State Population (growth): 8.72 million (+7.88%)

Washington

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Nordstrom (an upscale department store chain)

Nordstrom (an upscale department store chain) Runners Up: Mod Pizza, Ace Hardware, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Mod Pizza, Ace Hardware, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen State Population (growth): 7.81 million (+14.58%)

West Virginia

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: LongHorn Steakhouse (an Orlando-based restaurant chain)

LongHorn Steakhouse (an Orlando-based restaurant chain) Runners Up: Ace Hardware, Charleys Philly Steaks, Marco’s Pizza

Ace Hardware, Charleys Philly Steaks, Marco’s Pizza State Population (growth): 1.77 million (−3.20%)

Wisconsin

Source: marchello74 / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Scooter’s Coffee (an Omaha-based drive-through coffee chain)

Scooter’s Coffee (an Omaha-based drive-through coffee chain) Runners Up: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Olive Garden, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Olive Garden, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen State Population (growth): 5.91 million (+3.64%)

Wyoming

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Fastest-Growing Brand: Jersey Mike’s Subs (a New Jersey-based submarine sandwich chain)

Jersey Mike’s Subs (a New Jersey-based submarine sandwich chain) Runners Up: Caribou Coffee, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Panera Bread

Caribou Coffee, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Panera Bread State Population (growth): 0.58 million (+2.35%)

