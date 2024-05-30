6 Dividend Kings That Offer the Best Passive Income Streams Now ptasha / iStock via Getty Images

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations.

A recent study from the Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the past half-century (1973-2022). Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

Most dividend investors aim to secure a reliable passive income stream from quality dividend stocks. Passive income is a consistent unearned income that does not require active traditional work. It is a financial goal that can be achieved through various means, including investments, real estate, or side hustles.

Investors seeking dividend dependability to generate solid passive income streams may be drawn to the Dividend Kings. These 53 companies have not just raised their dividends but have done so for 50 consecutive years or more, demonstrating a level of reliability and trust that investors can count on. We screened the list for the six highest-yielding companies, which includes three very conservative utility stocks.

Why do we cover the Dividend Kings?

The fact that these companies have raised their dividends for 50 years is more a testament to their dependability and reliability. Those are two “must-have” items for investors who rely on passive income to boost their overall revenue.

Altria

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images

This tobacco company offers value investors a great entry point and a rich 8.73% dividend. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches.

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria owns over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. Recently, the company announced it would sell 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering.

Universal Corporation

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty Images

While this company’s products, like Altria’s, may not be for everyone, they have strong demand, have been in business for almost 150 years, and offer shareholders a hefty 5.92% dividend. Universal Corp. (NYSE: UVV) processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide.

The company operates through two segments:

Tobacco Operations

Ingredients Operations

It procures, finances, processes, packs, stores, and ships leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

The company:

Contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes

Manufactures dark air-cured tobaccos, naturally wrapped cigars, cigarillos, and smokeless and pipe tobacco products.

Universal also provides value-added services, including

Blending, chemical, and physical tobacco testing

Service cutting for various manufacturers

Manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco

Just-in-time inventory management services

Electronic nicotine delivery systems

Customer smoke testing services

Canadian Utilities

Source: zhengzaishuru / iStock via Getty Images

With a strong 5.72% dividend and residing in a highly safe sector, this stock is a steal at current trading levels. Canadian Utilities Ltd. (OTC: CDUAF) together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally.

It operates through three segments:

ATCO Energy Systems

ATCO EnPower

Corporate & Other segments

The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in:

Northern and central east Alberta

The Yukon

The Northwest Territories

The Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan

This segment also provides integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia. It owns and operates approximately 9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, 11 compressor sites, approximately 3,600 receipt and delivery points, and a salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada.

The ATCO EnPower segment provides:

Hydro

Solar

Wind

Natural gas electricity generation

Natural gas storage

Industrial water solutions

Clean fuels, including hydrogen, carbon capture, and underground storage projects; and related infrastructure development in Alberta, the Yukon; the Northwest Territories, Australia, Ontario, Mexico, and Chile

The Corporate & Other segment retails electricity and natural gas and provides whole-home solutions.

Northwest Natural Holding

Source: Kerkez / Getty Images

This off-the-radar utility stock suits worried conservative investors and pays a solid 5.09% dividend. Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NYSE: NWN), through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers. It offers natural gas asset management services and operates an appliance retail center. In addition, it engages in gas storage, water, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investments and activities.

The company provides natural gas service through approximately:

786,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington

Water services to about 80,000 people through about 33,000 water and wastewater connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas

Black Hills

Source: onurdongel / E+ via Getty Images

This Dividend King is way off the radar for many but is among the safest plays now and pays a hefty 4.56% dividend. Through its subsidiaries, Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States.

It operates in two segments:

Electric Utilities

Gas Utilities

The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in:

Colorado

Montana

South Dakota

Wyoming

The company also owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 0,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,107,000 natural gas utility customers in:

Arkansas

Colorado

Iowa

Kansas

Nebraska

Wyoming

In addition, the company owns and operates 4,713 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines, 42,222 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines, seven natural gas storage sites, approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression, and 515 miles of gathering lines.

Black Hills also constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers, provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, and constructs electrical systems for large industrial customers.

Lastly, it produces electric power through wind, natural gas, coal-fired generating plants, and coal at its coal mine near Gillette, Wyoming.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Source: anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

While real estate has slowly come back, demand is still growing, and hard assets are good in inflationary times. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties in major coastal markets from the District of Columbia to Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like:

Santana Row in San Jose, California

Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland

Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts

Federal Realty’s 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants in 26 million square feet and 3,100 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders, which is currently 4.29% for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry.

∴

Buffett Missed These Two… Warren Buffett loves dividend stocks, and has stuffed Berkshire with some of his favorites. But he overlooked two dividend legends that continue to print checks on a new level, they’re nowhere in his portfolio. Unlock the two dividend legends Buffett missed in this new free report.