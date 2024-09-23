6 Dividend Kings Passive Investors Should Buy Hand-Over-Fist Now

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Interest rates are heading lower, and dividend stocks could be going higher.
- Wall Street thinks federal funds could be 3.5% by 2026.
Most dividend investors aim to secure a reliable passive income stream from quality dividend stocks. Passive income is a consistent unearned income that doesn’t require active traditional work. It’s a financial goal that can be achieved through various means, including investments, real estate, or side hustles.
These days, investors, especially those nearing retirement, seek passive income streams to supplement social security, pension income, or qualified retirement account withdrawals.
Those seeking dependable passive income streams often turn to the Dividend Kings for safe portfolio ideas. The Dividend Kings are the 53 companies that have raised their dividends for 50 years, a testament to their dependability and reliability. Those are two “must-have” items for investors who rely on passive income to boost their overall revenue.
We screened the list looking for the best ideas that passive income investors should be buying hand-over-fist now, and found six top companies that fit the needs of those looking to generate additional income perfectly. All are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms we cover.
Why do we cover the Dividend Kings?
Altria
This tobacco company offers value investors a rich 8.46% dividend. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.
The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:
- Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand
- Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands
- on! Oral nicotine pouches
It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.
Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. The company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of their holdings but still leaves 8% of the outstanding shares in their back pocket. They also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.
Canadian Utilities
With a strong 5.28% dividend and a highly safe sector, this company is a steal at current trading levels. Canadian Utilities Ltd. (OTC: CDUAF), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally.
It operates through three segments:
- ATCO Energy Systems
- ATCO EnPower
- Corporate & Other segments
The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in:
- Northern and Central East Alberta
- The Yukon
- The Northwest Territories
- The Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan
This segment also provides integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia. It owns and operates approximately 9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, 11 compressor sites, approximately 3,600 receipt and delivery points, and a salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada.
The ATCO EnPower segment provides:
- Hydro
- Solar
- Wind
- Natural gas electricity generation
- Natural gas storage
- Industrial water solutions
- Clean fuels, including hydrogen, carbon capture, and underground storage projects; and related infrastructure development in Alberta, the Yukon; the Northwest Territories, Australia, Ontario, Mexico, and Chile
The Corporate & Other segment retails electricity and natural gas and provides whole-home solutions.
Federal Realty Investment Trust
While some commercial real estate has been hit, this company has been strong and pays a solid 3.81% dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from the District of Columbia to Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like:
- Santana Row in San Jose, California
- Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland
- Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts
Federal Realty’s 102 properties include approximately 3,400 tenants in 27 million commercial square feet and over 3,100 residential units.
The REIT has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the industry.
Northwest Natural Holding
This off-the-radar utility stock suits worried conservative investors and pays a solid 4.97% dividend. Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NYSE: NWN), through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers:
- Offers natural gas asset management services
- Operates an appliance retail center
- Engages in gas storage, water, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investments and activities
The company provides natural gas service through approximately:
- 786,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington
- Water services to about 80,000 people through about 33,000 water and wastewater connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas
PepsiCo
This top consumer staples stock posted mixed earnings for the quarter but will still supply all the goods for this year’s NFL football season tailgates and parties and pays a solid 3.06% dividend. PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is a worldwide food and beverage company.
Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers:
- Lays and Ruffles potato chips
- Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips
- Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips
- Fritos corn chips
The company’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides:
- Quaker Oatmeal
- Grits
- Rice cakes
- Natural granola and oat squares
- Pearl Milling mixes and syrups
- Quaker Chewy granola bars
- Cap’n Crunch cereal
- Life cereal
- Rice-A-Roni side dishes
PepsiCo’s North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under these brands:
- Pepsi
- Gatorade
- Mountain Dew
- Diet Pepsi
- Aquafina
- Diet Mountain Dew
- Tropicana Pure Premium
- Sierra Mist
- Mug brands
Universal Corporation
While this company’s products, like Altria’s, may not be for everyone, they have strong demand, have been in business for almost 150 years, and offer shareholders a hefty 5.92% dividend. Universal Corp. (NYSE: UVV) processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide.
The company operates through two segments:
- Tobacco Operations
- Ingredients Operations
It procures, finances, processes, packs, stores, and ships leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of:
- Cigarettes
- Dark air-cured tobaccos manufacture naturally wrapped cigars
- Cigarillos
- Smokeless and pipe tobacco products
Universal also provides value-added services, including:
- Blending, chemical, and physical tobacco testing
- Service cutting for various manufacturers
- Manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco
- Just-in-time inventory management services
- Electronic nicotine delivery systems
- Customer smoke testing services
Five Magnificent Dividend Champions Are Passive Income September Bargains
