6 Dividend Kings Passive Investors Should Buy Hand-Over-Fist Now ptasha / iStock via Getty Images

Interest rates are heading lower, and dividend stocks could be going higher.

Wall Street thinks federal funds could be 3.5% by 2026.

Most dividend investors aim to secure a reliable passive income stream from quality dividend stocks. Passive income is a consistent unearned income that doesn’t require active traditional work. It’s a financial goal that can be achieved through various means, including investments, real estate, or side hustles.

These days, investors, especially those nearing retirement, seek passive income streams to supplement social security, pension income, or qualified retirement account withdrawals.

Those seeking dependable passive income streams often turn to the Dividend Kings for safe portfolio ideas. The Dividend Kings are the 53 companies that have raised their dividends for 50 years, a testament to their dependability and reliability. Those are two “must-have” items for investors who rely on passive income to boost their overall revenue.

We screened the list looking for the best ideas that passive income investors should be buying hand-over-fist now, and found six top companies that fit the needs of those looking to generate additional income perfectly. All are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms we cover.

Why do we cover the Dividend Kings?

relif / Getty Images

Altria

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This tobacco company offers value investors a rich 8.46% dividend. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. The company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of their holdings but still leaves 8% of the outstanding shares in their back pocket. They also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

Canadian Utilities

TebNad / iStock via Getty Images

With a strong 5.28% dividend and a highly safe sector, this company is a steal at current trading levels. Canadian Utilities Ltd. (OTC: CDUAF), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally.

It operates through three segments:

ATCO Energy Systems

ATCO EnPower

Corporate & Other segments

The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in:

Northern and Central East Alberta

The Yukon

The Northwest Territories

The Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan

This segment also provides integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia. It owns and operates approximately 9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, 11 compressor sites, approximately 3,600 receipt and delivery points, and a salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada.

The ATCO EnPower segment provides:

Hydro

Solar

Wind

Natural gas electricity generation

Natural gas storage

Industrial water solutions

Clean fuels, including hydrogen, carbon capture, and underground storage projects; and related infrastructure development in Alberta, the Yukon; the Northwest Territories, Australia, Ontario, Mexico, and Chile

The Corporate & Other segment retails electricity and natural gas and provides whole-home solutions.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

While some commercial real estate has been hit, this company has been strong and pays a solid 3.81% dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from the District of Columbia to Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like:

Santana Row in San Jose, California

Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland

Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts

Federal Realty’s 102 properties include approximately 3,400 tenants in 27 million commercial square feet and over 3,100 residential units.

The REIT has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the industry.

Northwest Natural Holding

trekandshoot / iStock via Getty Images

This off-the-radar utility stock suits worried conservative investors and pays a solid 4.97% dividend. Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NYSE: NWN), through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers:

Offers natural gas asset management services

Operates an appliance retail center

Engages in gas storage, water, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investments and activities

The company provides natural gas service through approximately:

786,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington

Water services to about 80,000 people through about 33,000 water and wastewater connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas

PepsiCo

Spauln / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This top consumer staples stock posted mixed earnings for the quarter but will still supply all the goods for this year’s NFL football season tailgates and parties and pays a solid 3.06% dividend. PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is a worldwide food and beverage company.

Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers:

Lays and Ruffles potato chips

Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips

Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips

Fritos corn chips

The company’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides:

Quaker Oatmeal

Grits

Rice cakes

Natural granola and oat squares

Pearl Milling mixes and syrups

Quaker Chewy granola bars

Cap’n Crunch cereal

Life cereal

Rice-A-Roni side dishes

PepsiCo’s North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under these brands:

Pepsi

Gatorade

Mountain Dew

Diet Pepsi

Aquafina

Diet Mountain Dew

Tropicana Pure Premium

Sierra Mist

Mug brands

Universal Corporation

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

While this company’s products, like Altria’s, may not be for everyone, they have strong demand, have been in business for almost 150 years, and offer shareholders a hefty 5.92% dividend. Universal Corp. (NYSE: UVV) processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide.

The company operates through two segments:

Tobacco Operations

Ingredients Operations

It procures, finances, processes, packs, stores, and ships leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of:

Cigarettes

Dark air-cured tobaccos manufacture naturally wrapped cigars

Cigarillos

Smokeless and pipe tobacco products

Universal also provides value-added services, including:

Blending, chemical, and physical tobacco testing

Service cutting for various manufacturers

Manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco

Just-in-time inventory management services

Electronic nicotine delivery systems

Customer smoke testing services

