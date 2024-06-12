The Trifeca NVIDIA Investors Need to Pay Attention To Sandy_Plus / Shutterstock.com

The discussion emphasizes the greater concern for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors about electricity consumption rather than competition. The high energy demands of AI, Bitcoin, and extreme heat in the U.S. are stressing the grid. There is speculation about the potential return to nuclear power to meet energy needs. The conversation also predicts NVIDIA’s continued rise, Intel’s likely decline, and AMD’s (NASDAQ: AMD) potential growth based on their diversified businesses. A follow-up is planned for after the next quarter’s earnings reports to reassess the companies’ prospects.

Transcript:

If I’m an NVIDIA investor, I am more worried about that problem than I am about competition.

And you caught a part of it.

You’ve got the huge amount of electricity that AI consumes.

You’ve got Bitcoin.

But now in the United States and probably many other places, it’s 100 degrees everywhere.

So the draw on the grid to just keep the nation cool, this is a trifecta. It’s not just AI.

Yeah, absolutely it is.

And these bigger AI data centers are going to do the same thing.

We wrote about it recently on 24-7. And that’s going to be a big… you got a call there.

That’s going to be a big part of it, you know, because the AI data centers are using huge amounts of electricity.

So, yeah, I think we could get into a situation in the next five years where they’re going to have to consider nuclear power again.

So opening, you know, putting plants back in operation.

Well, as you know, they have these newer, smaller, more contained nuclear facilities, you know,

There was a survey the AP did yesterday, though, that said that people still don’t want to have a reactor anywhere close to where they live.

Wind, yes. Solar, yes. Nuclear, no.

Which, again, it leads me to believe that the biggest enemy to any of these chip companies is going to be the problem with electrical use.

But what we’ll have is…

Let’s come back to this when all three of them have announced their next quarter.

Yeah, Q2.

Yeah, and find out, you know, who was right about their prospects and who was wrong.

I’m still going to say that NVIDIA is going to be at least the one most likely to go up, and Intel is the one most likely to go down.

Yeah, and I think AMD will – Depending on earnings, of course, like you just noted for the second quarter,

I think AMD is probably for those waiting for the split for Nvidia to buy shares or buying 10 shares now or 50 or 100 or whatever they can afford.

I mean, 100 shares cost you quite a bit of money.

But I think AMD has good possibilities because of their far reaching other businesses and…

Yeah, I think that’s exactly the way it could play out.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.