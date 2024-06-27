The Worst City in the World to Live In Bernard Gagnon / Wikimedia Commons

Impoverished and war-torn cities remain the world’s worst cities to live in, while the most livable cities are in very stable countries.

The Economist Intelligence Unit publishes a study called “The world’s most liveable cities” every year. This year, 173 cities were measured, with ratings based on stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

The best cities to live in are in extremely stable countries, most of which are Europe, along with Australia and Canada. At the top of the city is Vienna, the capital of Austria, which received a score of 98.4 out of 100. Copenhagen (98.0) followed, then Zurich (97.1), Melbourne (97.0), Calgary (96.8), Geneva (96.8), Sydney (96.6), Vancouver (96.6), Osaka (96.0), and Auckland (96.0).

The Economist Intelligence Unit did not say that all but one of these cities has almost entirely white, affluent populations.

At the bottom of the list are primarily impoverished and often war-torn cities. This included Kyiv at 45.5. However, the city with the worst score was Damascus, at 30.7. It has been at the bottom of the list since 2013.

Damascus is Syria’s capital and the world’s oldest current capital. The city has about 2.5 million residents. Civil war broke out in Syria in 2012 and still continues, decimating the city. Damascus is unlikely to give up its place at the bottom of the Economist Intelligence Unit’s list.

