America's Fastest Growing Big Cities Andrii Zastrozhnov / Shutterstock.com

The U.S. population grew by just 0.2% in 2021, 0.4% in 2022, and 0.5% in 2023 — all historically low growth rates, and the slow pace has been the trend in the past decade at least, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Within the United States, some cities are contributing to this slow pace of population growth, recording population declines, while others are recording strong population growth.

To determine the fastest growing large cities, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey one-year estimates. We listed all 50 metropolitan statistical areas with at least a 10% population growth from 2017 to 2022 in order of smallest to largest growth. Supplemental data on employment in December 2017 and December 2022 as well as unemployment rates came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and are seasonally-adjusted figures. Home value data came from the ACS.

While the nation’s population rose by 3.5% from 2017 to 2022, the populations of the cities on the list grew anywhere from 10% to over 40%. One reason could be cheaper housing. Among the 50 cities on the list, 30 had a lower home value than the national median home value in 2022 of $320,900. However, maybe because of the population growth, in 37 of the cities, the median home value grew at a faster pace than the national average. Also, 34 of the 49 cities with data have a lower unemployment rate than the national rate of 3.5%.

The cities on the list include some large metropolitan areas such as the Orlando metro area, the Austin metro area, the Raleigh, North Carolina, metro area, and the Jacksonville, Florida metro area. (Also see: States That Will Grow the Most by 2040.)

In general, the South has the most cities on the list at 33, including 12 in Florida and four in Alabama. The West region has 10 cities on the list, including four in Idaho. Six of the cities on the list are in the Midwest, and only one is in the Northeast.

50. Springfield, MA

2017-2022 pop. growth: 10.0% (62,871)

10.0% (62,871) 2022 population: 694,523 — #86 highest out of 387

694,523 — #86 highest out of 387 2017 population: 631,652 — #89 highest out of 387

631,652 — #89 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: N/A

N/A Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: N/A — compared to 3.5% national

N/A — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 27.4% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

27.4% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $302,600 — #136 highest out of 387

49. Port St. Lucie, FL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 10.0% (47,281)

10.0% (47,281) 2022 population: 520,710 — #109 highest out of 387

520,710 — #109 highest out of 387 2017 population: 473,429 — #110 highest out of 387

473,429 — #110 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +12.6% — #18 largest increase of 257

+12.6% — #18 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.9% — compared to 3.5% national

2.9% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 55.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

55.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $363,600 — #87 highest out of 387

48. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 10.1% (254,351)

10.1% (254,351) 2022 population: 2,764,182 — #22 highest out of 387

2,764,182 — #22 highest out of 387 2017 population: 2,509,831 — #23 highest out of 387

2,509,831 — #23 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +11.5% — #27 largest increase of 257

+11.5% — #27 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.6% — compared to 3.5% national

2.6% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 48.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

48.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $361,100 — #91 highest out of 387

47. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 10.5% (28,440)

10.5% (28,440) 2022 population: 299,786 — #167 highest out of 387

299,786 — #167 highest out of 387 2017 population: 271,346 — #176 highest out of 387

271,346 — #176 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +13.2% — #16 largest increase of 257

+13.2% — #16 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.3% — compared to 3.5% national

2.3% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 50.4% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

50.4% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $358,800 — #93 highest out of 387

46. Bend, OR

2017-2022 pop. growth: 10.5% (19,674)

10.5% (19,674) 2022 population: 206,549 — #218 highest out of 387

206,549 — #218 highest out of 387 2017 population: 186,875 — #225 highest out of 387

186,875 — #225 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +10.0% — #37 largest increase of 257

+10.0% — #37 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.7% — compared to 3.5% national

4.7% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 62.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

62.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $664,000 — #16 highest out of 387

45. Billings, MT

2017-2022 pop. growth: 10.5% (18,127)

10.5% (18,127) 2022 population: 190,208 — #228 highest out of 387

190,208 — #228 highest out of 387 2017 population: 172,081 — #240 highest out of 387

172,081 — #240 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +7.1% — #76 largest increase of 257

+7.1% — #76 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.4% — compared to 3.5% national

2.4% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 44.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

44.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $334,300 — #114 highest out of 387

44. Terre Haute, IN

2017-2022 pop. growth: 10.7% (17,773)

10.7% (17,773) 2022 population: 183,571 — #235 highest out of 387

183,571 — #235 highest out of 387 2017 population: 165,798 — #252 highest out of 387

165,798 — #252 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: -4.9% — #19 largest decrease of 115

-4.9% — #19 largest decrease of 115 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.6% — compared to 3.5% national

3.6% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 41.1% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

41.1% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $140,700 — #366 highest out of 387

43. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 10.8% (86,721)

10.8% (86,721) 2022 population: 891,411 — #65 highest out of 387

891,411 — #65 highest out of 387 2017 population: 804,690 — #72 highest out of 387

804,690 — #72 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +8.3% — #56 largest increase of 257

+8.3% — #56 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.7% — compared to 3.5% national

2.7% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 56.3% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

56.3% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $402,600 — #70 highest out of 387

42. Raleigh-Cary, NC

2017-2022 pop. growth: 11.2% (149,259)

11.2% (149,259) 2022 population: 1,484,338 — #41 highest out of 387

1,484,338 — #41 highest out of 387 2017 population: 1,335,079 — #43 highest out of 387

1,335,079 — #43 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +12.3% — #23 largest increase of 257

+12.3% — #23 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.1% — compared to 3.5% national

3.1% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 58.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

58.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $424,700 — #60 highest out of 387

41. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 11.3% (83,229)

11.3% (83,229) 2022 population: 822,453 — #74 highest out of 387

822,453 — #74 highest out of 387 2017 population: 739,224 — #76 highest out of 387

739,224 — #76 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +14.3% — #10 largest increase of 257

+14.3% — #10 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.6% — compared to 3.5% national

2.6% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 53.8% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

53.8% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $361,400 — #90 highest out of 387

40. Punta Gorda, FL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 11.3% (20,628)

11.3% (20,628) 2022 population: 202,661 — #221 highest out of 387

202,661 — #221 highest out of 387 2017 population: 182,033 — #228 highest out of 387

182,033 — #228 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +12.3% — #22 largest increase of 257

+12.3% — #22 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.8% — compared to 3.5% national

2.8% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 65.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

65.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $342,700 — #106 highest out of 387

39. Jacksonville, FL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 11.3% (170,688)

11.3% (170,688) 2022 population: 1,675,668 — #38 highest out of 387

1,675,668 — #38 highest out of 387 2017 population: 1,504,980 — #40 highest out of 387

1,504,980 — #40 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +11.8% — #25 largest increase of 257

+11.8% — #25 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.6% — compared to 3.5% national

2.6% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 59.8% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

59.8% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $347,000 — #102 highest out of 387

38. Sioux Falls, SD

2017-2022 pop. growth: 11.4% (29,645)

11.4% (29,645) 2022 population: 289,295 — #172 highest out of 387

289,295 — #172 highest out of 387 2017 population: 259,650 — #185 highest out of 387

259,650 — #185 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +8.5% — #53 largest increase of 257

+8.5% — #53 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 1.9% — compared to 3.5% national

1.9% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 41.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

41.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $282,200 — #158 highest out of 387

37. Homosassa Springs, FL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 11.6% (16,882)

11.6% (16,882) 2022 population: 162,529 — #261 highest out of 387

162,529 — #261 highest out of 387 2017 population: 145,647 — #284 highest out of 387

145,647 — #284 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +7.3% — #71 largest increase of 257

+7.3% — #71 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.9% — compared to 3.5% national

3.9% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 74.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

74.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $239,700 — #206 highest out of 387

36. Auburn-Opelika, AL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 11.9% (19,169)

11.9% (19,169) 2022 population: 180,773 — #241 highest out of 387

180,773 — #241 highest out of 387 2017 population: 161,604 — #257 highest out of 387

161,604 — #257 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +8.5% — #55 largest increase of 257

+8.5% — #55 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.4% — compared to 3.5% national

2.4% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 44.4% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

44.4% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $263,900 — #176 highest out of 387

35. Ocala, FL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 11.9% (42,062)

11.9% (42,062) 2022 population: 396,415 — #138 highest out of 387

396,415 — #138 highest out of 387 2017 population: 354,353 — #148 highest out of 387

354,353 — #148 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +13.8% — #11 largest increase of 257

+13.8% — #11 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.2% — compared to 3.5% national

3.2% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 61.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

61.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $243,200 — #203 highest out of 387

34. Killeen-Temple, TX

2017-2022 pop. growth: 12.1% (53,535)

12.1% (53,535) 2022 population: 496,228 — #113 highest out of 387

496,228 — #113 highest out of 387 2017 population: 442,693 — #121 highest out of 387

442,693 — #121 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +5.1% — #107 largest increase of 257

+5.1% — #107 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.3% — compared to 3.5% national

4.3% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 53.6% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

53.6% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $229,100 — #225 highest out of 387

33. Logan, UT-ID

2017-2022 pop. growth: 12.3% (16,977)

12.3% (16,977) 2022 population: 155,196 — #273 highest out of 387

155,196 — #273 highest out of 387 2017 population: 138,219 — #293 highest out of 387

138,219 — #293 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +13.3% — #14 largest increase of 257

+13.3% — #14 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.1% — compared to 3.5% national

2.1% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 78.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

78.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $456,900 — #48 highest out of 387

32. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

2017-2022 pop. growth: 12.9% (83,142)

12.9% (83,142) 2022 population: 729,053 — #81 highest out of 387

729,053 — #81 highest out of 387 2017 population: 645,911 — #88 highest out of 387

645,911 — #88 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +7.2% — #73 largest increase of 257

+7.2% — #73 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.7% — compared to 3.5% national

2.7% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 32.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

32.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $258,800 — #182 highest out of 387

31. Huntsville, AL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 13.0% (59,017)

13.0% (59,017) 2022 population: 514,465 — #111 highest out of 387

514,465 — #111 highest out of 387 2017 population: 455,448 — #116 highest out of 387

455,448 — #116 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +13.5% — #13 largest increase of 257

+13.5% — #13 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.1% — compared to 3.5% national

2.1% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 56.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

56.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $292,700 — #144 highest out of 387

30. Lansing-East Lansing, MI

2017-2022 pop. growth: 13.2% (63,214)

13.2% (63,214) 2022 population: 540,870 — #104 highest out of 387

540,870 — #104 highest out of 387 2017 population: 477,656 — #109 highest out of 387

477,656 — #109 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: -2.8% — #45 largest decrease of 115

-2.8% — #45 largest decrease of 115 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.3% — compared to 3.5% national

4.3% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 22.6% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

22.6% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $194,700 — #284 highest out of 387

29. Monroe, LA

2017-2022 pop. growth: 13.7% (24,424)

13.7% (24,424) 2022 population: 202,869 — #220 highest out of 387

202,869 — #220 highest out of 387 2017 population: 178,445 — #235 highest out of 387

178,445 — #235 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +0.7% — #232 largest increase of 257

+0.7% — #232 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.7% — compared to 3.5% national

3.7% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 6.0% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

6.0% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $166,000 — #338 highest out of 387

28. Idaho Falls, ID

2017-2022 pop. growth: 13.8% (20,060)

13.8% (20,060) 2022 population: 165,409 — #258 highest out of 387

165,409 — #258 highest out of 387 2017 population: 145,349 — #285 highest out of 387

145,349 — #285 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +15.2% — #8 largest increase of 257

+15.2% — #8 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.3% — compared to 3.5% national

2.3% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 79.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

79.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $369,600 — #83 highest out of 387

27. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

2017-2022 pop. growth: 14.4% (38,167)

14.4% (38,167) 2022 population: 303,665 — #165 highest out of 387

303,665 — #165 highest out of 387 2017 population: 265,498 — #183 highest out of 387

265,498 — #183 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +0.1% — #256 largest increase of 257

+0.1% — #256 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.2% — compared to 3.5% national

3.2% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 38.0% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

38.0% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $268,800 — #168 highest out of 387

26. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

2017-2022 pop. growth: 14.4% (305,288)

14.4% (305,288) 2022 population: 2,421,115 — #26 highest out of 387

2,421,115 — #26 highest out of 387 2017 population: 2,115,827 — #31 highest out of 387

2,115,827 — #31 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +20.8% — #3 largest increase of 257

+20.8% — #3 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.8% — compared to 3.5% national

2.8% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 60.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

60.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $490,000 — #39 highest out of 387

25. Tuscaloosa, AL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 14.4% (34,995)

14.4% (34,995) 2022 population: 277,274 — #178 highest out of 387

277,274 — #178 highest out of 387 2017 population: 242,279 — #188 highest out of 387

242,279 — #188 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +3.3% — #153 largest increase of 257

+3.3% — #153 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.6% — compared to 3.5% national

2.6% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 44.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

44.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $237,300 — #212 highest out of 387

24. Boise City, ID

2017-2022 pop. growth: 14.6% (103,478)

14.6% (103,478) 2022 population: 813,801 — #75 highest out of 387

813,801 — #75 highest out of 387 2017 population: 710,323 — #79 highest out of 387

710,323 — #79 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +15.8% — #7 largest increase of 257

+15.8% — #7 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.5% — compared to 3.5% national

2.5% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 84.0% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

84.0% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $486,500 — #41 highest out of 387

23. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 14.7% (100,921)

14.7% (100,921) 2022 population: 787,404 — #77 highest out of 387

787,404 — #77 highest out of 387 2017 population: 686,483 — #81 highest out of 387

686,483 — #81 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +18.7% — #5 largest increase of 257

+18.7% — #5 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.2% — compared to 3.5% national

3.2% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 65.8% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

65.8% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $267,500 — #169 highest out of 387

22. Greeley, CO

2017-2022 pop. growth: 15.0% (45,543)

15.0% (45,543) 2022 population: 350,176 — #151 highest out of 387

350,176 — #151 highest out of 387 2017 population: 304,633 — #162 highest out of 387

304,633 — #162 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +5.6% — #98 largest increase of 257

+5.6% — #98 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.0% — compared to 3.5% national

3.0% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 40.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

40.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $456,100 — #49 highest out of 387

21. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

2017-2022 pop. growth: 15.5% (72,000)

15.5% (72,000) 2022 population: 536,165 — #105 highest out of 387

536,165 — #105 highest out of 387 2017 population: 464,165 — #113 highest out of 387

464,165 — #113 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +9.8% — #40 largest increase of 257

+9.8% — #40 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.0% — compared to 3.5% national

4.0% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 53.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

53.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $299,300 — #140 highest out of 387

20. Pocatello, ID

2017-2022 pop. growth: 15.6% (13,291)

15.6% (13,291) 2022 population: 98,560 — #358 highest out of 387

98,560 — #358 highest out of 387 2017 population: 85,269 — #369 highest out of 387

85,269 — #369 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +4.8% — #116 largest increase of 257

+4.8% — #116 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.7% — compared to 3.5% national

2.7% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 87.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

87.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $311,200 — #125 highest out of 387

19. Provo-Orem, UT

2017-2022 pop. growth: 15.7% (96,776)

15.7% (96,776) 2022 population: 714,454 — #83 highest out of 387

714,454 — #83 highest out of 387 2017 population: 617,678 — #90 highest out of 387

617,678 — #90 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +17.3% — #6 largest increase of 257

+17.3% — #6 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.3% — compared to 3.5% national

2.3% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 65.6% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

65.6% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $546,500 — #27 highest out of 387

18. The Villages, FL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 15.8% (19,805)

15.8% (19,805) 2022 population: 144,970 — #288 highest out of 387

144,970 — #288 highest out of 387 2017 population: 125,165 — #313 highest out of 387

125,165 — #313 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +25.6% — #1 largest increase of 257

+25.6% — #1 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.7% — compared to 3.5% national

3.7% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 43.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

43.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $367,200 — #84 highest out of 387

17. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 15.9% (33,807)

15.9% (33,807) 2022 population: 246,435 — #192 highest out of 387

246,435 — #192 highest out of 387 2017 population: 212,628 — #208 highest out of 387

212,628 — #208 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +11.6% — #26 largest increase of 257

+11.6% — #26 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.3% — compared to 3.5% national

2.3% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 57.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

57.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $304,600 — #134 highest out of 387

16. Coeur d’Alene, ID

2017-2022 pop. growth: 16.5% (25,941)

16.5% (25,941) 2022 population: 183,578 — #234 highest out of 387

183,578 — #234 highest out of 387 2017 population: 157,637 — #259 highest out of 387

157,637 — #259 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +9.5% — #42 largest increase of 257

+9.5% — #42 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.3% — compared to 3.5% national

3.3% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 98.1% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

98.1% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $547,800 — #26 highest out of 387

15. Charleston, WV

2017-2022 pop. growth: 16.5% (35,465)

16.5% (35,465) 2022 population: 250,554 — #190 highest out of 387

250,554 — #190 highest out of 387 2017 population: 215,089 — #206 highest out of 387

215,089 — #206 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: -4.1% — #25 largest decrease of 115

-4.1% — #25 largest decrease of 115 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.9% — compared to 3.5% national

3.9% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 13.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

13.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $128,400 — #375 highest out of 387

14. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

2017-2022 pop. growth: 17.1% (96,882)

17.1% (96,882) 2022 population: 664,310 — #89 highest out of 387

664,310 — #89 highest out of 387 2017 population: 567,428 — #96 highest out of 387

567,428 — #96 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +8.7% — #51 largest increase of 257

+8.7% — #51 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.2% — compared to 3.5% national

3.2% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 46.3% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

46.3% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $366,000 — #85 highest out of 387

13. Hattiesburg, MS

2017-2022 pop. growth: 17.6% (25,733)

17.6% (25,733) 2022 population: 172,263 — #249 highest out of 387

172,263 — #249 highest out of 387 2017 population: 146,530 — #282 highest out of 387

146,530 — #282 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +2.4% — #179 largest increase of 257

+2.4% — #179 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.5% — compared to 3.5% national

3.5% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 11.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

11.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $172,300 — #325 highest out of 387

12. Clarksville, TN-KY

2017-2022 pop. growth: 17.8% (50,845)

17.8% (50,845) 2022 population: 336,447 — #154 highest out of 387

336,447 — #154 highest out of 387 2017 population: 285,602 — #166 highest out of 387

285,602 — #166 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +5.0% — #111 largest increase of 257

+5.0% — #111 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.0% — compared to 3.5% national

4.0% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 49.3% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

49.3% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $251,800 — #189 highest out of 387

11. St. George, UT

2017-2022 pop. growth: 19.3% (32,018)

19.3% (32,018) 2022 population: 197,680 — #226 highest out of 387

197,680 — #226 highest out of 387 2017 population: 165,662 — #253 highest out of 387

165,662 — #253 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +21.8% — #2 largest increase of 257

+21.8% — #2 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.6% — compared to 3.5% national

2.6% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 68.8% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

68.8% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $528,400 — #35 highest out of 387

10. Columbia, MO

2017-2022 pop. growth: 20.5% (36,478)

20.5% (36,478) 2022 population: 214,749 — #210 highest out of 387

214,749 — #210 highest out of 387 2017 population: 178,271 — #236 highest out of 387

178,271 — #236 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +3.2% — #158 largest increase of 257

+3.2% — #158 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.0% — compared to 3.5% national

2.0% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 30.4% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

30.4% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $250,700 — #191 highest out of 387

9. Wausau-Weston, WI

2017-2022 pop. growth: 22.5% (30,602)

22.5% (30,602) 2022 population: 166,334 — #257 highest out of 387

166,334 — #257 highest out of 387 2017 population: 135,732 — #295 highest out of 387

135,732 — #295 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: -2.5% — #52 largest decrease of 115

-2.5% — #52 largest decrease of 115 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.5% — compared to 3.5% national

2.5% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 19.3% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

19.3% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $196,600 — #281 highest out of 387

8. Gainesville, FL

2017-2022 pop. growth: 23.0% (65,529)

23.0% (65,529) 2022 population: 350,903 — #150 highest out of 387

350,903 — #150 highest out of 387 2017 population: 285,374 — #167 highest out of 387

285,374 — #167 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +6.9% — #81 largest increase of 257

+6.9% — #81 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.6% — compared to 3.5% national

2.6% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 43.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

43.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $264,500 — #174 highest out of 387

7. Morristown, TN

2017-2022 pop. growth: 23.8% (28,091)

23.8% (28,091) 2022 population: 146,172 — #286 highest out of 387

146,172 — #286 highest out of 387 2017 population: 118,081 — #327 highest out of 387

118,081 — #327 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +2.4% — #180 largest increase of 257

+2.4% — #180 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.6% — compared to 3.5% national

3.6% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 38.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

38.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $203,500 — #265 highest out of 387

6. Sumter, SC

2017-2022 pop. growth: 26.3% (28,078)

26.3% (28,078) 2022 population: 134,925 — #302 highest out of 387

134,925 — #302 highest out of 387 2017 population: 106,847 — #341 highest out of 387

106,847 — #341 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: -2.0% — #65 largest decrease of 115

-2.0% — #65 largest decrease of 115 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.9% — compared to 3.5% national

3.9% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 41.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

41.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $160,600 — #349 highest out of 387

5. Ames, IA

2017-2022 pop. growth: 29.5% (28,780)

29.5% (28,780) 2022 population: 126,282 — #317 highest out of 387

126,282 — #317 highest out of 387 2017 population: 97,502 — #360 highest out of 387

97,502 — #360 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +1.8% — #199 largest increase of 257

+1.8% — #199 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.1% — compared to 3.5% national

2.1% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 25.4% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

25.4% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $239,900 — #205 highest out of 387

4. Longview, TX

2017-2022 pop. growth: 33.9% (73,738)

33.9% (73,738) 2022 population: 291,219 — #170 highest out of 387

291,219 — #170 highest out of 387 2017 population: 217,481 — #202 highest out of 387

217,481 — #202 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +1.3% — #216 largest increase of 257

+1.3% — #216 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.1% — compared to 3.5% national

4.1% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 21.8% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

21.8% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $167,600 — #332 highest out of 387

3. Manhattan, KS

2017-2022 pop. growth: 35.7% (34,992)

35.7% (34,992) 2022 population: 133,072 — #307 highest out of 387

133,072 — #307 highest out of 387 2017 population: 98,080 — #358 highest out of 387

98,080 — #358 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: -0.3% — #110 largest decrease of 115

-0.3% — #110 largest decrease of 115 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.8% — compared to 3.5% national

2.8% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 0.6% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

0.6% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $214,000 — #247 highest out of 387

2. Fayetteville, NC

2017-2022 pop. growth: 36.9% (142,656)

36.9% (142,656) 2022 population: 529,318 — #107 highest out of 387

529,318 — #107 highest out of 387 2017 population: 386,662 — #137 highest out of 387

386,662 — #137 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +1.4% — #215 largest increase of 257

+1.4% — #215 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 5.1% — compared to 3.5% national

5.1% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 49.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

49.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $206,900 — #260 highest out of 387

1. Jackson, TN

2017-2022 pop. growth: 40.5% (52,344)

40.5% (52,344) 2022 population: 181,579 — #238 highest out of 387

181,579 — #238 highest out of 387 2017 population: 129,235 — #304 highest out of 387

129,235 — #304 highest out of 387 2017-2022 employment change: +0.6% — #234 largest increase of 257

+0.6% — #234 largest increase of 257 Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.4% — compared to 3.5% national

3.4% — compared to 3.5% national 2018-2022 median home value change: 40.1% — compared to 39.7% nationwide

40.1% — compared to 39.7% nationwide Median home value, 2022: $174,100 — #321 highest out of 387

