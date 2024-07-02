Buy These 7 Dividend Stocks and Hold Forever relif / Getty Images

Quality dividend stocks outperform non-dividend stocks for shareholders.

Dividend stocks can deliver dependable passive income streams.

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations.

A study from the Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the past half-century (1973-2023). Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

One of the critical advantages of dividend stocks is their ability to generate passive income. This type of income, which continues to flow without continuous active effort, is an attractive financial strategy for those looking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. quality dividend research database, looking for companies that investors can buy now, put into their regular or retirement accounts, and hold forever. All seven are dominant players in the respective sectors, have an extensive moat to keep the competition at bay, and are all rated Buy at top Wall Street firms.

Coca-Cola

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This company remains a top Warren Buffet holding as he owns a massive 400 million shares, 9.3% of the float and 6.4% of the portfolio. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, offering consumers more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, including:

Diet Coke

Fanta

Sprite

Coca-Cola Zero

Vitaminwater

Powerade

Minute Maid

Simply

Georgia

Del Valle

Globally, it is the number one provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, and juice drinks.

Through the world’s most extensive beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the company’s beverages at a rate of more than 1.9 billion servings a day. It’s also important to remember that the company owns almost 20% of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST), which continues to deliver big numbers.

Investors are paid a very dependable 3.04% dividend.

Comcast

Source: SweetBabeeJay / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This top media and entertainment company remains a Wall Street favorite and pays a solid 3.18% dividend. Comcast Corp. (NYSE: CMCSA) is a media and technology company worldwide.

It operates through four segments:

Residential Connectivity & Platforms

Business Services Connectivity

Media, Studios

Theme Parks segments

The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

The Business Services Connectivity segment offers connectivity services for small business locations, which include broadband, wireline voice, and wireless services, as well as solutions for medium-sized customers and larger enterprises and small business connectivity services in the United Kingdom.

The Media segment operates NBCUniversal’s television and streaming business, including:

National and regional cable networks

The NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks

Owned local broadcast television stations

Peacock, a direct-to-consumer streaming service

It also operates international television networks comprising the Sky Sports networks and other digital properties.

The Studios segment operates NBCUniversal and Sky film and television studio production and distribution operations.

The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in:

Orlando, Florida

Hollywood, California

Osaka, Japan

Beijing, China

Dominion Energy

Source: timevanson / Flickr

Many of the Wall Street firms we cover are still very positive on utilities despite the sharp move higher this year, and this company pays a strong 5.01% dividend.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) operates through four segments:

Dominion Energy Virginia

Gas Distribution

Dominion Energy South Carolina

Contracted Assets

The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

The Gas Distribution segment engages in:

Regulated natural gas gathering

Transportation

Distribution and sales activities

Distributes nonregulated renewable natural gas

This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment:

Generates

Transmits

Distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina.

The company’s portfolio of assets included approximately:

30.2 gigawatts of electric generating capacity

10,500 miles of electric transmission lines

85,600 miles of electric distribution lines

94,200 miles of gas distribution lines

Dominion serves approximately 7 million customers.

Exxon Mobil

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The slow decline in oil prices offers investors an excellent entry point, and they will gladly grab a strong 3.37% dividend. Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) is the world’s largest international integrated oil and gas company, exploring for and producing crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania.

Exxon Mobil also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Top Wall Street analysts expect the company to remain a key beneficiary in a higher oil price environment, and most remain very optimistic about the company’s sharp positive inflection in capital allocation strategy.

Upstream portfolio and leverage to a further demand recovery. Exxon Mobil offers greater Downstream/Chemicals exposure relative to peers.

Exxon Mobil has completed its purchase of oil shale giant Pioneer Natural Resources Company in a $59.5 billion all-stock purchase. The deal created the largest U.S. oilfield producer and guarantees a decade of low-cost production.

Home Depot

Source: Lokibaho / Getty Images

With the potential for a second-half 2024 recession and still-high mortgage interest rates and home prices, people will likely stay put, and this is the top retailer to own now, which pays a solid 2.75% dividend. Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various:

Building materials

Home improvement products

Lawn and garden products

Décor products

Facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products

Home Depot’s offerings extend beyond products. The company also provides a wide range of installation services for:

Flooring

Water heaters

Baths

Garage doors

Cabinets

Cabinet makeovers

Countertops

Sheds

Furnaces

Central air systems

Windows

It further enhances its customer experience with tool and equipment rental services. This diverse portfolio of products and services positions Home Depot for potential growth and resilience in the market.

Home Depot primarily serves:

Homeowners and professional renovators/remodelers

General contractors

Maintenance professionals

Handypersons

Property managers

Building service contractors

Specialty tradespeople, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters

It also sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com, homedepot.ca, and homedepot.com.mx; blinds.com, an online site for custom window coverings; and thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products, as well as through The Home Depot stores.

Merck

Source: Michael Vi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This company is a steadfast health care stock for conservative investors and offers a reliable 2.36% dividend. Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is a health care company with a global presence, operating through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Animal Health.

The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in:

Oncology

Hospital acute care

Immunology

Neuroscience

Virology

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines

The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, health management solutions and services, and digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products.

Merck serves:

Drug wholesalers

Retailers

Hospitals

Government agencies

Managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations

Pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions

Physicians

Physician distributors

Veterinarians

Animal producers

The company collaborates with AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN), Bayer AG, Eisai Co., Ltd., Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments for HIV.

Procter & Gamble

Source: NoDerog / Getty Images

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. It offers substantial dividends and has very recognizable products.

Proctor & Gamble operates under five segments:

Beauty

Grooming

Health Care

Fabric & Home Care

Baby & Family Care

Brands include:

Pampers

Tide

Bounty

Charmin

Gillette

Oral B

Crest

Olay

Pantene

Head & Shoulders

Ariel

Gain

Always

Tampax

Downy

Dawn

P&G sells its products through mass merchandisers, e-commerce, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, wholesalers, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, high-frequency stores, and pharmacies.

The company has been innovative in its product development process and uses that to help ensure future growth and cash flow. This should provide investors with years of steady growth and dividends.

Shareholders are paid a very dependable 2.41% dividend.

