Sticky Inflation Won't Go Away: 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Always Work hh5800 / Getty Images

While the recent inflation data is undoubtedly far better than the 9.1% increase printed in the summer of 2022, many Americans still face the reality that prices for everyday necessities like food, energy, and other necessities remain very elevated. Inflation gradually reduces the buying power of consumer dollars. The best way to beat the current persistent inflation is to invest in businesses unaffected by rising prices.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The January consumer and producer price index numbers came in hotter than expected.

The numbers could have been even worse if oil had not backed up.

The current readings, plus the potential impact of tariffs, have some on Wall Street worried.

Is your portfolio at risk to continue rising inflation? Why not meet with a financial advisor in your town for a complete review? Click here to get started today. (Sponsored)

Trending Video ▶️

Worried investors concerned over the sticky inflation need to look to high-yield dividend shares in the energy, healthcare, and consumer goods sectors for companies that will continue to outperform in an ongoing, albeit lower, inflation environment. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. inflation stock database and found four stocks that pay big, dependable, high-yield dividends that can continue to deliver regardless of price increases. All are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms we cover.

Why do we cover inflation-resistant dividend stocks?

JLGutierrez / E+ via Getty Images

Dividend stocks, especially those immune to input price increases, provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Conagra Brands

SolStock / E+ via Getty Images

This consumer packaged food giant is a very safe idea that pays a stellar 5.60% dividend. Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) and its subsidiaries operate primarily in the United States as a consumer packaged goods company.

The company operates through four segments:

Grocery & Snacks

Refrigerated & Frozen

International

Foodservice

The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf-stable food products through various retail channels.

The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels.

The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and food service channels outside the United States.

The food service segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other food service establishments.

The company sells its products under these well-known brands:

Birds Eye

Marie Callender’s

Duncan Hines

Healthy Choice

Slim Jim

Reddi-Wip

Angie’s

BOOMCHICKAPOP

Barclays has an Overweight rating with a $33 target price.

Dominion Energy

Zach Gibson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Many of the Wall Street firms we cover are still very positive on utilities, and this company pays a strong 4.71% dividend. Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) operates through four segments:

Dominion Energy Virginia

Gas Distribution

Dominion Energy South Carolina, and

Contracted Assets

The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

The Gas Distribution segment engages in:

Regulated natural gas gathering

Transportation

Distribution and sales activities

Distributes nonregulated renewable natural gas

This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment:

Generates

Transmits

Distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina.

The company’s portfolio of assets included approximately:

30.2 gigawatts of electric generating capacity

10,500 miles of electric transmission lines

85,600 miles of electric distribution lines

94,200 miles of gas distribution lines

Dominion serves approximately 7 million customers

Barclays has an Overweight rating with a $58 price objective.

Mondelez

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

This consumer sector giant makes good sense for conservative accounts and pays a 3.03% dividend. Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide.

The company offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates, gums, and candies; powdered beverages and coffee; and cheese and grocery products.

Its primary brand portfolio includes:

Oreo

Ritz

LU

CLIF Bar

Tate’s Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks

Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate

Mondelez International sells its products to:

Supermarket chains

Wholesalers

Supercenters

Club stores

Mass merchandisers

Distributors

Convenience stores

Gasoline stations

Drug stores

Value stores

Retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities, as well as independent sales offices and agents

Mondelez International was formerly known as Kraft Foods and changed its name in October 2012.

Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating to go with a $60 price target.

Pfizer

Mario Tama / Getty Images

This top pharmaceutical stock was a massive winner in the COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes but has been beaten down over the last few years as many are not getting boosters. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide and pays a hefty 6.71% dividend, which has risen yearly for the past 14 years.

The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including:

Cardiovascular metabolic and women’s health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands

Biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands

Sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands

Pfizer also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as:

Pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, tick-borne encephalitis

COVID-19 under the Comirnaty/BNT162b2, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Prevnar family brands

Biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands

Amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands

Trading not far from its lowest split-adjusted level in thirteen years, the stock is an incredible bargain at current levels and pays a massive dividend.

Pfizer reported outstanding fourth quarter and full 2024 results. Full-year 2024 revenues were $63.6 billion, representing 7% year-over-year operational growth, while fourth-quarter revenues were $17.8 billion, reflecting 21% year-over-year operational growth.

Truist Financial has a Buy rating and a $32 target price.

Two Blue Chip Dividend Giants Make Up Almost 40% of Warren Buffett’s Portfolio

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.