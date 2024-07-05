States Where the COVID-19 Surge Is the Worst In Past Week BlackJack3D / E+ via Getty Images

Nearly 1% of emergency room visits nationwide during the week that ended in June 22 were diagnosed as COVID-19, a 23% increase from the prior week. However, just 0.6% of deaths were COVID-19 related, a 25% decline from the week prior, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While COVID-19 data is becoming less available, the CDC continues to track it as best it can, allowing to see also more local trends across states.

To determine the states where COVID-19 is the worst right now, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed state-level data from CDC’s COVID Data Tracker. States and the District of Columbia were ranked based on the percentage of emergency department visits diagnosed as COVID-19, between June 16 and June 22. To break ties, we used the growth rate. All other data came from the CDC, including current epidemic growth status, as of June 25, from the CDC’s Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics.

While nationwide 0.9% of emergency department visits were diagnosed as COVID-19, among the states on the list, anywhere between 0.2% and 5.1% of ED visits were diagnosed as COVID-19. However, the 5.1% is significantly higher than Florida, the state with the second highest ED visits diagnosed as COVID-19, at a much lower 1.8%. In fact, only nine states reported 1% or higher ED visits diagnosed as COVID-19.

In 42 states, such visits were higher than in the prior week, while in five states and D.C. they were lower. Three states did not have this data. Finally, while the test positivity rate nationwide was 9%, the range among states was 4.9% to 17%. (Also see: We Picked The Best County to Live in Every State.)

Why are we covering this

Source: dusanpetkovic / iStock via Getty Images

51. Missouri

Source: komunews / Flickr

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: N/A

N/A Test positivity that week: 7.6% (2.3% higher than the previous week)

7.6% (2.3% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 23,525 or 303.4 per 100,000 (24th highest of 50 states and DC)

23,525 or 303.4 per 100,000 (24th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Not Estimated

50. Oklahoma

Source: ElenaNichizhenova / iStock via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: N/A

N/A Test positivity that week: 7.6% (2.0% higher than the previous week)

7.6% (2.0% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 20,483 or 447.0 per 100,000 (2nd highest of 50 states and DC)

20,483 or 447.0 per 100,000 (2nd highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

49. Minnesota

Source: diversey / Flickr

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: N/A

N/A Test positivity that week: 7% (1.8% higher than the previous week)

7% (1.8% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 16,595 or 240.0 per 100,000 (9th lowest of 50 states and DC)

16,595 or 240.0 per 100,000 (9th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Stable or Uncertain

48. North Dakota

Source: gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.2% (54.1% lower than the previous week)

0.2% (54.1% lower than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 6.9% (0.2% lower than the previous week)

6.9% (0.2% lower than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 2,749 or 294.7 per 100,000 (25th highest of 50 states and DC)

2,749 or 294.7 per 100,000 (25th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

47. Kansas

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.3% (11.2% higher than the previous week)

0.3% (11.2% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7.6% (2.3% higher than the previous week)

7.6% (2.3% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 11,061 or 313.1 per 100,000 (21st highest of 50 states and DC)

11,061 or 313.1 per 100,000 (21st highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

46. Iowa

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.3% (24.5% higher than the previous week)

0.3% (24.5% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7.6% (2.3% higher than the previous week)

7.6% (2.3% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 11,703 or 283.5 per 100,000 (24th lowest of 50 states and DC)

11,703 or 283.5 per 100,000 (24th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

45. Nebraska

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.3% (82.1% higher than the previous week)

0.3% (82.1% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7.6% (2.3% higher than the previous week)

7.6% (2.3% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 6,100 or 262.2 per 100,000 (16th lowest of 50 states and DC)

6,100 or 262.2 per 100,000 (16th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

44. Maine

Source: navymedicine / Flickr

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.4% (28.7% lower than the previous week)

0.4% (28.7% lower than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7% (0.1% higher than the previous week)

7% (0.1% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 3,623 or 181.2 per 100,000 (3rd lowest of 50 states and DC)

3,623 or 181.2 per 100,000 (3rd lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

43. Vermont

Source: Taechit Taechamanodom / Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.4% (22.1% lower than the previous week)

0.4% (22.1% lower than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7% (0.1% higher than the previous week)

7% (0.1% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 1,175 or 134.4 per 100,000 (2nd lowest of 50 states and DC)

1,175 or 134.4 per 100,000 (2nd lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

42. Arkansas

Source: navymedicine / Flickr

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.4% (13.0% higher than the previous week)

0.4% (13.0% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7.6% (2.0% higher than the previous week)

7.6% (2.0% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 13,104 or 353.0 per 100,000 (9th highest of 50 states and DC)

13,104 or 353.0 per 100,000 (9th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

41. Tennessee

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.4% (13.5% higher than the previous week)

0.4% (13.5% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week)

5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 30,056 or 362.7 per 100,000 (8th highest of 50 states and DC)

30,056 or 362.7 per 100,000 (8th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

40. Michigan

Source: Steven G. de Polo / Moment via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.4% (18.6% higher than the previous week)

0.4% (18.6% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7% (1.8% higher than the previous week)

7% (1.8% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 39,533 or 310.8 per 100,000 (22nd highest of 50 states and DC)

39,533 or 310.8 per 100,000 (22nd highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

39. Ohio

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.4% (24.6% higher than the previous week)

0.4% (24.6% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7% (1.8% higher than the previous week)

7% (1.8% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 51,993 or 349.5 per 100,000 (10th highest of 50 states and DC)

51,993 or 349.5 per 100,000 (10th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Stable or Uncertain

38. Pennsylvania

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.4% (27.5% higher than the previous week)

0.4% (27.5% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 4.9% (1.4% higher than the previous week)

4.9% (1.4% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 55,257 or 309.5 per 100,000 (23rd highest of 50 states and DC)

55,257 or 309.5 per 100,000 (23rd highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

37. Indiana

Source: Purdue9394 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.4% (30.9% higher than the previous week)

0.4% (30.9% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7% (1.8% higher than the previous week)

7% (1.8% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 27,245 or 343.3 per 100,000 (13th highest of 50 states and DC)

27,245 or 343.3 per 100,000 (13th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

36. Georgia

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.4% (57.3% higher than the previous week)

0.4% (57.3% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week)

5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 37,646 or 330.1 per 100,000 (16th highest of 50 states and DC)

37,646 or 330.1 per 100,000 (16th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

35. District of Columbia

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.5% (22.1% lower than the previous week)

0.5% (22.1% lower than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 4.9% (1.4% higher than the previous week)

4.9% (1.4% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 1,949 or 293.1 per 100,000 (26th highest of 50 states and DC)

1,949 or 293.1 per 100,000 (26th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

34. South Dakota

Source: Drazen Zigic / iStock via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.5% (13.8% lower than the previous week)

0.5% (13.8% lower than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 6.9% (0.2% lower than the previous week)

6.9% (0.2% lower than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 3,449 or 315.3 per 100,000 (19th highest of 50 states and DC)

3,449 or 315.3 per 100,000 (19th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

33. Mississippi

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.5% (7.7% higher than the previous week)

0.5% (7.7% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week)

5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 15,585 or 450.2 per 100,000 (the highest of 50 states and DC)

15,585 or 450.2 per 100,000 (the highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

32. Rhode Island

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.5% (8.2% higher than the previous week)

0.5% (8.2% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7% (0.1% higher than the previous week)

7% (0.1% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 4,145 or 280.1 per 100,000 (22nd lowest of 50 states and DC)

4,145 or 280.1 per 100,000 (22nd lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

31. Alabama

Source: Tero Vesalainen / iStock via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.5% (15.4% higher than the previous week)

0.5% (15.4% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week)

5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 23,236 or 373.3 per 100,000 (5th highest of 50 states and DC)

23,236 or 373.3 per 100,000 (5th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

30. West Virginia

Source: SDI Productions / E+ via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.5% (34.9% higher than the previous week)

0.5% (34.9% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 4.9% (1.4% higher than the previous week)

4.9% (1.4% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 9,122 or 366.6 per 100,000 (7th highest of 50 states and DC)

9,122 or 366.6 per 100,000 (7th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

29. Wyoming

Source: gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.6% (10.2% lower than the previous week)

0.6% (10.2% lower than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 6.9% (0.2% lower than the previous week)

6.9% (0.2% lower than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 2,262 or 321.6 per 100,000 (18th highest of 50 states and DC)

2,262 or 321.6 per 100,000 (18th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

28. Illinois

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.6% (12.5% higher than the previous week)

0.6% (12.5% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7% (1.8% higher than the previous week)

7% (1.8% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 42,116 or 274.1 per 100,000 (20th lowest of 50 states and DC)

42,116 or 274.1 per 100,000 (20th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

27. South Carolina

Source: Thomas Winz / Photodisc via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.6% (17.1% higher than the previous week)

0.6% (17.1% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week)

5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 22,314 or 345.1 per 100,000 (11th highest of 50 states and DC)

22,314 or 345.1 per 100,000 (11th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

26. North Carolina

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.6% (17.8% higher than the previous week)

0.6% (17.8% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week)

5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 35,969 or 287.7 per 100,000 (25th lowest of 50 states and DC)

35,969 or 287.7 per 100,000 (25th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

25. Kentucky

Source: Morsa Images / E+ via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.6% (19.7% higher than the previous week)

0.6% (19.7% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week)

5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 21,325 or 397.3 per 100,000 (3rd highest of 50 states and DC)

21,325 or 397.3 per 100,000 (3rd highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

24. Delaware

Source: andresr / E+ via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.6% (29.6% higher than the previous week)

0.6% (29.6% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 4.9% (1.4% higher than the previous week)

4.9% (1.4% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 3,698 or 277.2 per 100,000 (21st lowest of 50 states and DC)

3,698 or 277.2 per 100,000 (21st lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

23. New Hampshire

Source: Image Source / Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.6% (26.6% higher than the previous week)

0.6% (26.6% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7% (0.1% higher than the previous week)

7% (0.1% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 3,531 or 192.2 per 100,000 (6th lowest of 50 states and DC)

3,531 or 192.2 per 100,000 (6th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

22. Wisconsin

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.6% (33.4% higher than the previous week)

0.6% (33.4% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7% (1.8% higher than the previous week)

7% (1.8% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 18,059 or 244.1 per 100,000 (10th lowest of 50 states and DC)

18,059 or 244.1 per 100,000 (10th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

21. New Jersey

Source: JGI/Tom Grill / Tetra images via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.7% (9.6% higher than the previous week)

0.7% (9.6% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7.7% (1.2% higher than the previous week)

7.7% (1.2% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 36,738 or 314.1 per 100,000 (20th highest of 50 states and DC)

36,738 or 314.1 per 100,000 (20th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

20. Montana

Source: fokusgood / iStock via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.8% (4.2% higher than the previous week)

0.8% (4.2% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 6.9% (0.2% lower than the previous week)

6.9% (0.2% lower than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 4,063 or 282.2 per 100,000 (23rd lowest of 50 states and DC)

4,063 or 282.2 per 100,000 (23rd lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

19. Connecticut

Source: John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.8% (15.3% higher than the previous week)

0.8% (15.3% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7% (0.1% higher than the previous week)

7% (0.1% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 12,909 or 264.6 per 100,000 (18th lowest of 50 states and DC)

12,909 or 264.6 per 100,000 (18th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Stable or Uncertain

18. Massachusetts

Source: Lisa-Blue / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.8% (22.8% higher than the previous week)

0.8% (22.8% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7% (0.1% higher than the previous week)

7% (0.1% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 22,130 or 248.8 per 100,000 (11th lowest of 50 states and DC)

22,130 or 248.8 per 100,000 (11th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

17. New York

Source: Busà Photography / Moment via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.8% (24.8% higher than the previous week)

0.8% (24.8% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7.7% (1.2% higher than the previous week)

7.7% (1.2% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 84,429 or 326.5 per 100,000 (17th highest of 50 states and DC)

84,429 or 326.5 per 100,000 (17th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Stable or Uncertain

16. Maryland

Source: rubberball / Rubberball Productions via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.8% (26.6% higher than the previous week)

0.8% (26.6% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 4.9% (1.4% higher than the previous week)

4.9% (1.4% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 19,256 or 263.9 per 100,000 (17th lowest of 50 states and DC)

19,256 or 263.9 per 100,000 (17th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

15. Virginia

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.8% (34.8% higher than the previous week)

0.8% (34.8% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 4.9% (1.4% higher than the previous week)

4.9% (1.4% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 25,122 or 250.5 per 100,000 (12th lowest of 50 states and DC)

25,122 or 250.5 per 100,000 (12th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

14. Louisiana

Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.8% (39.4% higher than the previous week)

0.8% (39.4% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7.6% (2.0% higher than the previous week)

7.6% (2.0% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 18,322 or 342.8 per 100,000 (14th highest of 50 states and DC)

18,322 or 342.8 per 100,000 (14th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

13. Idaho

Source: Tony Anderson / DigitalVision via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.8% (56.6% higher than the previous week)

0.8% (56.6% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 10.3% (1.7% higher than the previous week)

10.3% (1.7% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 5,767 or 273.6 per 100,000 (19th lowest of 50 states and DC)

5,767 or 273.6 per 100,000 (19th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

12. Utah

Source: JodiJacobson / Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.9% (15.5% higher than the previous week)

0.9% (15.5% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 6.9% (0.2% lower than the previous week)

6.9% (0.2% lower than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 5,771 or 206.7 per 100,000 (7th lowest of 50 states and DC)

5,771 or 206.7 per 100,000 (7th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

11. Colorado

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.9% (26.3% higher than the previous week)

0.9% (26.3% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 6.9% (0.2% lower than the previous week)

6.9% (0.2% lower than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 15,720 or 259.9 per 100,000 (15th lowest of 50 states and DC)

15,720 or 259.9 per 100,000 (15th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

10. Texas

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 0.9% (29.3% higher than the previous week)

0.9% (29.3% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7.6% (2.0% higher than the previous week)

7.6% (2.0% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 105,342 or 366.9 per 100,000 (6th highest of 50 states and DC)

105,342 or 366.9 per 100,000 (6th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

9. Nevada

Source: DreamPictures / Stockbyte via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 1.0% (23.9% higher than the previous week)

1.0% (23.9% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 17% (2.8% higher than the previous week)

17% (2.8% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 12,325 or 344.3 per 100,000 (12th highest of 50 states and DC)

12,325 or 344.3 per 100,000 (12th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

8. California

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 1.2% (21.7% higher than the previous week)

1.2% (21.7% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 17% (2.8% higher than the previous week)

17% (2.8% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 113,272 or 255.7 per 100,000 (13th lowest of 50 states and DC)

113,272 or 255.7 per 100,000 (13th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

7. Oregon

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 1.4% (13.1% higher than the previous week)

1.4% (13.1% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 10.3% (1.7% higher than the previous week)

10.3% (1.7% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 9,940 or 189.2 per 100,000 (5th lowest of 50 states and DC)

9,940 or 189.2 per 100,000 (5th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

6. Alaska

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 1.5% (4.5% higher than the previous week)

1.5% (4.5% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 10.3% (1.7% higher than the previous week)

10.3% (1.7% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 1,589 or 238.9 per 100,000 (8th lowest of 50 states and DC)

1,589 or 238.9 per 100,000 (8th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Stable or Uncertain

5. Washington

Source: urbanglimpses / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 1.6% (14.0% higher than the previous week)

1.6% (14.0% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 10.3% (1.7% higher than the previous week)

10.3% (1.7% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 16,055 or 185.4 per 100,000 (4th lowest of 50 states and DC)

16,055 or 185.4 per 100,000 (4th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

4. New Mexico

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 1.6% (18.6% higher than the previous week)

1.6% (18.6% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 7.6% (2.0% higher than the previous week)

7.6% (2.0% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 9,741 or 376.4 per 100,000 (4th highest of 50 states and DC)

9,741 or 376.4 per 100,000 (4th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Growing

3. Arizona

Source: pastorscott / Getty Images

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 1.6% (19.0% higher than the previous week)

1.6% (19.0% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 17% (2.8% higher than the previous week)

17% (2.8% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 30,702 or 335.5 per 100,000 (15th highest of 50 states and DC)

30,702 or 335.5 per 100,000 (15th highest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

2. Florida

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 1.8% (34.7% higher than the previous week)

1.8% (34.7% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week)

5.3% (0.5% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 83,453 or 259.3 per 100,000 (14th lowest of 50 states and DC)

83,453 or 259.3 per 100,000 (14th lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Growing

1. Hawaii

ER visits diagnosed as COVID-19, June 16-22: 5.1% (9.7% higher than the previous week)

5.1% (9.7% higher than the previous week) Test positivity that week: 17% (2.8% higher than the previous week)

17% (2.8% higher than the previous week) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 2,127 or 105.8 per 100,000 (the lowest of 50 states and DC)

2,127 or 105.8 per 100,000 (the lowest of 50 states and DC) Current epidemic growth status, June 25: Likely Declining

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?

Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

These days it seems as if the pandemic is a long-ago anxiety-inducing episode we’ve all shared. Yet the disease has not passed from the world, but rather we’ve learned to live with it, just like we do with the flu and other contagious diseases. Still, COVID-19 certainly has times where it is surging, sometimes nearly across the nation, and sometimes more locally.