5 Ultra-High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in July and Hold Forever Sutthiphong Chandaeng / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Insights

Ultra-high yield dividend stocks could explode higher as interest rates are cut over the next 2 years

These are also among the best stocks to own for generating passive income

Check out this free report Access 2 legendary, high-yield dividend stocks Wall Street loves

Investors love dividend stocks, especially the ultra-high yield variety, because they offer a significant income stream and massive total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation.

For example, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%—10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. Ultra-high yield dividend research database, looking for companies that investors can buy and hold forever. We avoided the Mortgage REITs and others in the sector susceptible to dividend rate cuts. Five top stocks look like perfect holdings for investors looking to generate reasonably secure passive income streams. Check out these dividend legends as well. https://247wallst.com/dividend-legends/?tpid=1407652&tv=link&tc=in_content

Why are we covering this?

Source: relif / Getty Images

Despite the rise in interest rates over the last two years, we still see persistent “sticky” inflation on many everyday items we must purchase. Those looking to enhance their earnings with passive income can benefit from stocks that pay ultra-high-yield dividends.

Alliance Resource Partners

Source: JodiJacobson / E+ via Getty Images

This company is a leader in the thermal coal business, offers solid diversity, and a massive 11.20% yield. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is a diversified natural resource company that produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States.

The company operates through four segments:

Illinois Basin Coal Operations

Appalachia Coal Operations

Oil & Gas Royalties

Coal Royalties

It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

The company operates seven underground mining complexes in:

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Maryland

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

In addition, it leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana, buys and resells coal, and owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 1.5 million gross acres of oil and gas-producing regions, primarily in the Permian, Anadarko, and Williston Basins.

Further, the company offers various mining technology products and services, including:

Data networks

Communication and tracking systems

Mining proximity detection systems

Industrial collision avoidance systems

Data and analytics software

British American Tobacco

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This European giant continues to print money, has a vast product line, and pays a massive 9.11% dividend. British American Tobacco plc (NYSE: BTI) offers:

Vapor

Tobacco heating

Modern oral nicotine products

Combustible cigarettes

Traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff

The company offers its products under these brands:

Vuse

Glo

Velo

Grizzly

Kodiak

Dunhill

Kent

Lucky Strike

Pall Mall

Rothmans

Camel

Natural American Spirit

Newport

Vogue

Viceroy

Kool

Peter Stuyvesant

Craven A

State Express 555

Shuang Xi brands

Frontline

Source: HeliRy / Getty Images

While off the radar of most investors, this shipping company could explode higher and pays a massive 10.54% dividend. Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide.

It owns and operates oil and product tankers.

In a press release announcing stellar first-quarter earnings, the company revealed that it entered into agreements to sell its five oldest VLCCs (very large crude carriers), built in 2009 and 2010, and two of its oldest Suezmax tankers, built in 2010, for an aggregate net sales price of $382.0 million. After the repayment of existing debt on the vessels, the transactions are expected to generate approximately $275.0 million in net cash proceeds.

In addition, Frontline refinanced eight LR2 tankers, generating net cash proceeds of approximately $139.0 million.

FS KKR

Source: SARINYAPINNGAM / iStock via Getty Images

This is a well-known name on Wall Street, offers a solid entry point at current levels, and pays a staggering 14.43 dividend. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: FSK) is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

The company also seeks to invest in:

First-lien senior secured loans

Second-lien secured loans

Subordinated loans

Mezzanine loans

The firm also receives equity interests in connection with debt investments, such as warrants or options for additional consideration. It also seeks to purchase minority interests in common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor.

The fund may invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities opportunistically.

The fund does not seek to invest in start-ups, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It aims to invest in small and middle-market companies in the United States.

FS KKR seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It aims to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over-the-counter market.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.

Source: FabioIm / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This top energy company in Brazil pays a gigantic 14.47% dividend. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE: PBR) explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally.

The company operates through:

Exploration and Production

Refining

Transportation and Marketing

Gas and Power

It also prospected, drilled, refined, processed, traded, and transported crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, shale or other rocks, oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.