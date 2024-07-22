Which Countries Actually Support Ukraine in the War

A World on Edge

Austin Smith and Michael Muir discuss the various types of support provided to Ukraine by different countries in its conflict with Russia. This includes military, economic, and humanitarian aid, with notable contributions from the United States, European nations, and Japan.

Transcript:

Continuing to talk about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it would appear that consensus is that Ukraine has largely been able to defend itself and keep Russia at bay due to the support and contribution of other nations in the form of military aid and munitions.

So I’m curious, which countries support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, not just maybe militarily, but also politically?

Yeah, it’s important to make that distinction, which we’ll get to in just a second.

So there’s different types of aid that’s being extended to Ukraine.

There is, of course, military, but there’s also economic support for kind of building post-war Ukraine and humanitarian support.

So different nations have provided support at different levels.

So in terms of military support, the United States is still far and away the biggest supporter of Ukraine, although that has dried up in more recent years, more recently, I should say.

There were four bills to support Ukraine passed in 2022, none at all in 2023, and then just one earlier this year.

Domestic politics does have a huge bearing on support provided or not provided by different nations is not just exclusive to the United States.

So a lot of partisan bickering was the reason why we didn’t see a lot of, we saw no support actually in 2023, a very unproductive congress historically.

But other nations have tried to fill in the gaps.

The United Kingdom was an early sort of pace setter.

Germany was a little slower to provide support but has in the last sort of 18 months really stepped up, along with the Nordic countries, the Benelux countries as well.

Poland was another one that provided a lot of support early on.

In fact, Ukraine benefited a lot from former Warsaw Pact nations.

The gear they provided maybe wasn’t cutting edge, but it had the great advantage of being a lot more familiar to Ukrainian armed forces.

And I think we’ll get into that a little bit later.

But I just want to quickly touch on the different types of support.

So one of the biggest supporters of non-military aid is Japan.

They provided substantial economic aid and humanitarian aid and non-lethal aid.

And that’s due to their constitution.

They’re prohibited from providing from arms exports to other nations.

And another thing, in the grand scheme of things, in terms of the number of refugees and where they’ve gone, Japan hasn’t taken in a lot, but that’s actually pretty significant for Japan to even offer to do that.

I think it’s about two or three thousand Ukrainians have been offered temporary accommodation in Japan.

And that is not something that Japan is known for doing.

I can actually speak from personal experience of going through the immigration process in Japan, and it’s pretty thorough.

I lived there for a few years.

So, yeah, it’s just a wide range of support from the international community that’s been provided.

So if we can look back to some of the gear that’s been provided, that’s also pretty interesting to look at.