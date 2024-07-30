Wall St. Pro Names Most Hated Stock Today 24/7 Wall St

Some Ideas Are Too Bad To Invest In

Doug McIntyre and Lee Jackson discuss their strong aversion to Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), citing the company’s initial promise and subsequent failures. Doug highlights the hype around its IPO and the belief that meatless meat would be better for health and the environment. However, poor taste and high costs led to low consumer adoption. Beyond Meat is now restructuring its debt, which Doug sees as a sign of big trouble. Lee recalls the initial excitement and the eventual realization that the product’s ingredients were less appealing than actual meat. They speculate that Beyond Meat could potentially become worthless if it cannot successfully restructure.

And Some Are Too Good To Miss

Transcript:

You know, Doug, I always like to talk to you about stocks you hate, because there’s some stocks you really do hate.

I think there’s one that’s on your radar screen that could be the top stock to hate now.

I despise Beyond Meat, okay?

When it went public, people were convinced that meat was bad for you, real meat.

Meat caused emissions, so it was ruining the environment.

You know, cattle… You had farting, gas, whatever it was.

So there were two schools of thought.

One, it’s good for the environment to have meatless meat made out of, you know, some sort of vegetables.

And the other one is like, OK, it’s good for you and it’s good for the environment.

Man, you’ve got to be buying that.

So it was, well, it’s going to double.

It’s going to triple.

There aren’t a lot of meatless meat companies.

So these guys will end up, you know, cornering the market.

They did deals with places like McDonald’s.

And then what people figured out is no one wants it.

I don’t know if it’s because it doesn’t taste good or it’s expensive.

But this whole notion that they promoted that the world was going to get out of the meat business, was it completely wrong?

The Wall Street Journal ran an article today that said they were in the midst of restructuring their debt.

And that’s always code.

Restructuring debt.

Restructuring the debt.

Code for, oh, man.

Are we in big trouble?

Yeah, all they need is the CEO to leave to take care of family issues, and you know they’re doomed.

And the thing that was interesting early on, I remember when the deal came out, it was hot.

It was red hot.

Oh, my God.

You couldn’t get stock, and it went up higher.

But then again, over the years, it started, you know, people started to show the actual ingredients that are in the Beyond Meat product versus average meat, you know, any sort of meat.

It’s, it’s, it’s almost toxic when you look at it all.

And it’s like, uh, and, and then like you said, the adoption factor just wasn’t there because people ate it and they said, this tastes horrible.

Yeah.

Wow.

Okay.

Even if you put ketchup on it.

So, uh, I don’t know that we’ll ever come back to this.

I mean, maybe we can come back to it when the restructuring is resolved, but this is Beyond Meat.

It’s a donut.

It’s a potential donut.

It could be a zero.

And it’ll be pretty interesting to see how they negotiate through the, we’re going to go through and rework our balance sheet.

Yes.

I want to see that too.

Okay.

Is that all?

I thought we had two more.

Uh, you know something, let’s do a separate one on the Goldman guys AI con.

We have that tucked into another story.

Okay.

The Microsoft story.

Let’s do that.

Okay.

You can start out by saying blah blah blah Goldman Sachs said this.

Okay.