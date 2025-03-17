Facebook Stock (META) Has Gotten a Little Sexy Again, and Instagram Has Nothing to Do With It 24/7 Wall St

Meta (NASDAQ: META) has revitalized Facebook’s appeal through Facebook Marketplace, which has attracted younger users looking for a low-cost buying and selling platform.

Marketplace positions Meta as a competitor to eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) by leveraging its massive user base to create an additional revenue stream beyond traditional advertising.

Facebook’s ability to evolve and expand revenue sources, as seen in its recovery from an initially disappointing IPO, highlights strong long-term growth potential for investors.

[00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: So Facebook has gotten a little bit sexy again, it’s sort of, it was the big social media network and then there was, Tik Tok and Instagram and all this stuff. What’s made them, you think, have sort of a comeback in terms of users?

[00:00:22] Lee Jackson: Well, I read this recently the demographics have really changed because 15 years ago, a lot of the 18 to 24 and 28 crowd would use Facebook, but not now. It’s kind of relegated to old people and boomers, I guess. But the one thing that the young have found and they love on it is Facebook marketplace. Because it’s like, and I know this for a fact, my wife has bought and sold stuff on there.

[00:00:48] Lee Jackson: And, it’s kind of like a flea market of the internet. And a lot of people, I think young people are finding stuff and selling it and remarketing it on. Facebook Marketplace because it’s cheap. It’s really cheap

[00:01:02] Doug McIntyre: For people who don’t know about it, explain the, explain how it works for people who don’t,

[00:01:08] Lee Jackson: On your Facebook page and go to Marketplace.

[00:01:11] Lee Jackson: And there is every possible thing you can imagine listed and that’s broken down into categories. So there’s baby strollers, musical instruments, tabletop saws, you name it and it’s on there. And some of it, and if you’re looking to get rid of stuff and maybe get a little bit of money out of it, but you don’t really want to have a garage sale, well here you go.

[00:01:31] Lee Jackson: and typically you can kind of, you can kind of view who has the product by looking at their page. As you can judge if they’re, not somebody who’s down in the hood and gonna rip you off or something like that. But the fact, I thought, it was interesting that so many young people are on there, whether they’re influencers or just, trying to forge some sort of second gig on the side or start a little gig on the side.

[00:01:59] Lee Jackson: I think it’s interesting that the marketplace has become so popular with the young.

[00:02:04] Doug McIntyre: Well, the reason I like it is that if you look at the social media business, with the exception of sort of the dawn of TikTok, everybody was looking for a way to make money, a new way to make money. It’s sort of like these stocks, people looked at them and said, well, that’s a good stock.

[00:02:22] Doug McIntyre: They’ve got a lot of users, but. what’s the next iteration of this thing? And facebook has now Started what I would describe as a completely new engine for its business and I like that in a company.

[00:02:38] Lee Jackson: Yeah, it’s smart because they can capture younger people with instagram. Okay, and they can you know Get a lot of the Ebay sort of business that comes with, Marketplace and I think it’s genius because I think it’s cheaper.

[00:02:54] Lee Jackson: I think it’s a cheaper venue. And again, there’s a lot of people on Facebook. I mean, it’s worldwide. And, yeah, it’s interesting how that’s become an iteration of a stock that I don’t know if people remember this. I was still on Wall Street when Facebook came public in 2012. And it was priced at $35.

[00:03:17] Lee Jackson: $35. It promptly went to 17 and I mean promptly. And a lot of the people just bailed out, but some people were very savvy and they bought a ton down there and they still hold it ’cause it’s never split. But smart thinking like that and how to branch out of your entity is, you’re right.

[00:03:35] Lee Jackson: That’s a hundred percent what you want to see in a good growth company

