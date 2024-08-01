How to Complain to Starbucks Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) shareholders are tired of poor results. Long wait times frustrate customers.

There are ways for customers and investors to let the company know how they feel.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced weak earnings. Its stock has remained sharply down for the past year. Critics have given several reasons, including long lines and people having to wait five, 10, or more minutes for drinks and food. One fault is that people who order with Starbucks apps compete for time with those who order in stores and drive-throughs. This particularly happens in the mornings.

Company management says it has begun to attack the long wait problem. Among the solutions is what the coffee chain calls the “Siren Craft System.” It will change the workflow in its stores and get workers to focus more on customer orders. This will be added to the efficiency its more modern drink and food making has been designed for. Since earnings were announced, it may take another three months to see if management has addressed the wait time and customer satisfaction problems.

Contacting Starbucks

Since people might want to register their opinions before three months are up, Starbucks has a way for them to comment. It is part of its “Customer Contact Center.” The URL: customerservice.starbucks.com.

Some of the categories in the service center won’t be very useful. There is a section about company information, which is largely about COVID-19 policies and data breaches. The “Coffee at Home” section teaches people how to use packaged coffee bought at Starbucks or other chain stores.

The “mobile” section of the customer contact center is very helpful for those who use the Starbucks app. The “Starbucks Rewards” and “Starbucks Card” sections are equally useful. The “In-Store” section covers why people can’t get their favorite drinks, the eggnog latte, and the Juneteenth holiday. “Wait times” does not appear in this section.

There is an email address for people who own Starbucks stock: [email protected]. It may be an excellent place to write for shareholders who have lost money in the stock.

