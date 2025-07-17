Memo to Starbucks CEO Niccol: You're Out of Food 2021 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) CEO Brian Niccol has made several poor decisions since he took his job in September. Among the worst, if not the worst, is that Starbucks runs out of food at some locations. It is an invitation for people to leave their stores and buy their coffee and food somewhere else. Perhaps New York is unlike other Starbucks locations. But, more often than should happen (it should never happen), baristas tell customers that something they want won’t be in until tomorrow—maybe.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) is not getting better under CEO Brian Niccol.

Maybe Howard Schultz needs to come back.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

The inventory issue undercuts some other plans Niccol has. Its stores do not serve all the drinks and food they used to. Cutting back the menu is supposed to speed the rate at which people are served. Baristas have also been empowered in ways that will also increase service times. Those wait times were an objection of some customers before Niccol arrived.

Starbucks baristas were ordered to wear outfits that were more uniform. It is a little puzzling why this would help Starbucks return from its less than a mediocre performance, particularly according to investors.

Starbucks also said it wants to be more of a community coffeehouse. It wants people to “sit and stay.” That is hard when there are not enough seats for customers. That is a problem, at least in some stores in Connecticut, New York, Michigan, and New Jersey.

Some Starbucks stores are not always clean, and trash piles up outside them. That does not create an environment likely to bring in people.

Niccol recently made a decision that will likely cause a drop in morale. He said that many of the company’s managers need to return to the office four days a week. He also wants some to return to Seattle, where Starbucks is headquartered. Most of those who don’t will not have jobs. Niccol has an arrangement where he can work from southern California and fly a private plane to Seattle.

Until Starbucks has better inventory management, it is inviting people to go to McDonald’s.

Howard Schultz, please come back.

These Are the Only Fast-Food Chains Worth Visiting

This May Seem Unusual (sponsor) Did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? It’s true. Every day thousands of Americans are waking up to the secret: using a ‘0% Intro APR‘ card. Here’s how it works. You find a card that offers a 0% balance transfer feature (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). Next, you transfer your current balance to this new card, securing ZERO interest payments for the intro term, then you use the savings to pay off debt faster. The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here.