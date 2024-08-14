Today's Premarket Movers: VSCO, SERV, OUST, and EAT Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

The premarket trading session can be an exciting one. After all, publicly traded companies often release news early in the morning, giving investors time to digest what they learn in those releases before the market opens.

Today’s premarket session is no disappointment. Several stocks are making big moves in the market. Find some of the most exciting moves and why they’re happening below.

Today’s premarket session is active.

Victoria’s Secret is climbing on a management update and preliminary earnings.

Serve Robotics is up on autonomous food delivery news.

Both Ouster and Brinker International are feeling earnings and guidance-related pain.

Victoria’s Secret Stock Climbs On Update

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE: VSCO) is making a run for the top this morning – trading on strong volume with double-digit gains. So, what’s got investors so excited about this lingerie and apparel brand?

The company issued an update this morning letting investors know that it had appointed Hillary Super as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). However, the leadership change isn’t the only thing that’s exciting investors about the stock this morning.

The company also released preliminary financial results for its second fiscal quarter. And, those results proved to be positive. Net sales, adjusted operating income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) are all expected to fall within, or exceed, the guidance the company gave for the quarter.

Between a meaningful leadership update and strong preliminary financial results, it’s not surprising to see Victoria’s Secret shares making an aggressive run for the top this morning.

Serve Robotics Rockets On Autonomous Robot Food Delivery News

Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) is climbing in the premarket session this morning, also trading on strong volume. The move for the top comes after the company issued a press release announcing the initiation of a Shake Shack partnership that also brings Uber Eats into the fray.

According to the press release, when customers in Los Angeles order Shake Shack through Uber Eats, there’s a possibility that their orders will be delivered using Serve Robotics’ autonomous robots.

This is an important step in Serve Robotics’ expansion. Keep in mind that the company intends to deploy 2,000 robots into the field in 2025. However, in order to make that possible (and profitable), the company will need to continue partnering with restaurants. So, the fact that it has partnered with Shake Shack is exciting news. Moreover, if the partnership goes well in Los Angeles, it will likely open the door to expansion into other markets with Shake Shack and other restaurants across the United States.

But, this news also does another thing to highlight the potential growth ahead. Serve Robotics partnered with Uber Eats, and that partnership is paying dividends. In fact, today’s news shows that this partnership could continue to py off for the long run as it continues to make it possible for the company to partner with leading national brands.

Ouster Takes a Hit Following Earnings

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is moving in a big way this morning, but it’s not positive news. Unfortunately, the stock has seen a tremendous drop in value in today’s premarket session. So, what’s the deal?

Ouster released its earnings report for the most recent quarter after the closing bell yesterday. And, overall, that report was a positive one. Revenue beat expectations and both revenue and margins came in at record highs. So, why is the stock falling?

Along with its earnings report, Ouster offered guidance that didn’t quite meet expectations. Unfortunately, the company expects macroeconomic headwinds to weigh heavily on its ability to grow in the third quarter, leading to revenue guidance that fell short of analyst expectations.

While this may be a painful reality for those who owed the stock before yesterday, it could create an opportunity for investors interested in getting in now. After all, short-term headwinds may lead to lighter-than-expected revenue in the quarter ahead, but the company’s continued innovation in the autonomous vehicles industry could mean it’s still a strong long-run play. And, based on the pre-market decline, it could be trading at a discount.

Brinker International Tumbles On Mixed Earnings

Brinker International (Nasdaq: EAT) is taking a dive in the premarket hours this morning as yet another stock that released earnings that didn’t quite appease investors. But, the earnings report wasn’t all bad.

The company announced that it produced $1.21 billion in revenue for the quarter, which beat analyst expectations of $1.16 billion. However, while revenue came in hotter than expected, earnings were relatively cool. The company produced non-GAAP EPS of $1.61, but analysts expected earnings to come in at $1.72 per share. At the same time, non-GAAP EPS guidance for the fiscal year fell short of analyst expectations.

Final Thoughts

Final Thoughts

Today's premarket session is proving to be a hotbed of opportunity. Victoria's Secret and Serve Robotics are both soaring on positive news while Ouster and Brinker International take earnings and guidance-related dives.