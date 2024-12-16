4 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks Will Pay a Landslide of Monthly Dividends Funtap / Shutterstock.com

Investors are drawn to dividend stocks, particularly the ultra-high-yield variety. These stocks offer a significant income stream and the potential for massive total returns. In the context of dividend stocks, total return includes the stock’s appreciation in value and the dividends it pays. This measure of return is a critical factor in their appeal.

At 247 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the potential of total return to our readers, as it is one of the most effective ways to enhance the prospects of overall investing success. Once again, total return is the collective increase in a stock’s value plus dividends.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. ultra-high-yield research database, looking for the best companies that pay dependable monthly dividends. Four stocks stood out in the group, making sense for growth and income investors with a higher risk tolerance.

Why we recommend monthly income stocks

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

In a world where prices seem to be consistently rising, a monthly check makes sense for many who have bills and expenses due on a 30-day basis. Items like mortgage payments or rent, utility bills, trash collection, and even grocery bills are always due each month, and a steady stream of passive monthly income can be a huge helping hand to meet those obligations.

ARMOUR Residential REIT

Panasevich / iStock via Getty Images

With a massive 15.02% dividend yield and years of solid performance, this company is a perfect monthly dividend idea. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States.

Its securities portfolio primarily consists of securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored entity (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration backed by fixed-rate, hybrid adjustable-rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, and money market instruments.

Oxford Square Capital

gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

This company pays a massive 15.91% dividend, which could result in a substantial total return home run if the stock moves higher. Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) is a business development company that operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company.

It is a private equity and mezzanine firm.

The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in:

Secured and unsecured senior debt

Subordinated debt

Junior subordinated debt

Preferred stock

Common stock

Syndicated bank loans

Oxford Square Capital primarily invests in debt and equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in:

Computer software

Internet

Information technology infrastructure and services

Media

Telecommunications and telecommunications equipment

Semiconductors

Hardware

Technology-enabled services

Semiconductor capital equipment

Medical device technology

Diversified technology

Networking systems

Prospect Capital

Getty Images

Hedge funds love this top business development company, and the gigantic 12.33% dividend makes it a potential total return home run. Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: PSEC) specializes in:

Middle market, mature, mezzanine finance

Later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts

Refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations

Turnaround

Growth capital

Development

Capital expenditures

Subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, marketplace lending, and bridge transactions

It also invests in the multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses.

Stellus Capital

SARINYAPINNGAM / iStock via Getty Images

With an 11.94% yield and trading close to a 52-week high, this stock could break out soon. Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE: SCM) is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies.

It invests through first-lien, second-lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment.

The fund prefers to invest in the United States and Canada and seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions. Have questions about retirement or personal finance? Email us at [email protected]! By emailing your questions to 24/7 Wall St., you agree to have them published anonymously on 247wallst.com. By submitting your story, you understand and agree that we may use your story, or versions of it, in all media and platforms, including via third parties.