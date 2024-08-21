Tim Walz Doesn't Own Stocks. But If He Did, He'd Own These 3 Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Minnesota Governor and now prospective Democratic Vice President Tim Walz is certainly generating a tremendous amount of buzz. With the upcoming election less than three months away, many politics aficionados are trying to wrap their heads around what this man stands for, and what he may mean to the Democratic Party.

For investors, many will be paying close attention to the Harris/Walz ticket in relation to the GOP, and what the Democrats are looking to bring to the table in terms of economic policies. But on the personal side, many are also intrigued about Tim Walz’s reported net worth, and his current state of his investments.

According to recent reports, Tim Walz owns no stocks. Not a single one. No bonds, mutual funds, private equities or other securities were disclosed as of the beginning of this year. That’s incredibly relatable for millions of Americans, many of whom do not make enough each month to invest in their own retirement or brokerage accounts. He and his wife do have pensions (and he’ll get another decent-sized one if the Democrats win), but by and large, this is a man with no stocks we can only speculate about from an investing standpoint as to what he’d own if he could.

Here’s my guess on where Walz would invest, if he opened an account tomorrow.

3M (MMM)

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Global manufacturer of various consumer discretionary products such as Scotch tape and Post-it notes, 3M (NYSE:MMM) is a Saint Paul-based company that would seemingly fit with Tim Walz’s Minnesota-first focus. He’s been very vocal about supporting jobs in the Midwest, so what better strategy than to focus on one of the bigger employers in the area.

To boot, 3M has proven to be a very solid investment. The company recently saw its stock rise 23% in a single day after a strong Q2 report and a major guidance increase. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, raising its full-year margin growth outlook and increasing the lower end of its earnings-per-share guidance. However, the real driver of the stock jump was likely the positive reception of new CEO William Brown’s presentation during the earnings call.

Despite recent challenges, including settlements tied to earplug and PFAS lawsuits, the company remains competitively positioned with a focus on growth and streamlining operations. Trading at around 17-times forward earnings and offering a 2.2% dividend yield, 3M presents potential for strong long-term upside for investors.

Target (TGT)

Den mahachaiyasit / Shutterstock.com

Target (NYSE:TGT) is another Minnesota-based company that I wouldn’t be surprised would catch the eye of Tim Walz, if he were enamored by stocks in the least.

The company’s forward price-earnings multiple of 14.5-times certainly puts the stock in the value bucket. Compared to other mega-cap retailers, this stock is cheap. And despite recent declines, many analysts expect interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and sustained spending from the consumer could lead to a rebound in the stock in the second half of the year. Importantly, the company remains focused on improving operational efficiency and launching new product, which are expected to enhance the Target’s EBITDA margins.

CFRA recently upgraded Target to a buy with a $176 target, citing expected EBIT margin improvements next fiscal year, anticipating a near-term rebound to $150 per share. Additionally, UBS viewed Target’s setup before its Q2 earnings release on Aug. 21 as favorable, despite mixed sentiment due to recession fears, tariffs, and consumer spending volatility. These analysts noted increased uncertainty for discretionary retailers, but expected Target to simultaneously grow comps and EBIT margin, unlike many peers. UBS believes this could improve sentiment on the stock, putting a price target of $185 on TGT stock.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

gopixa / Shutterstock.com

If you’re thinking Tim Walz may be more of a passive investor, I think you’re right. Walz’s belief in the broader American economy, and in his administration’s efforts to bolster the middle class, could lead to a stronger business environment moving forward.

Such a thesis would portend well for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), an exchange traded fund (ETF) which tracks the S&P 500 Index, an index comprised of the top 500 U.S. companies. With a low expense ratio of 0.0945%, this ETF provides cost-effective, diversified exposure across various sectors, including tech, healthcare, and finance. Major holdings include Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. SPY offers a solid investment option for those seeking broad U.S. market exposure.

The S&P 500 surged 3.93% last week, closing at 5,554.25 points and marking its strongest weekly gain since late October. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust rose 3.99%. After a four-week decline and a 3% drop on what many have called the latest “Black Monday” (August 5), the index rebounded, now sitting just 2% shy of its record high. Economic data has seemingly alleviated slowdown fears, with the Information Technology sector jumping 7.51%, its best weekly performance since early November 2022.

This ETF offers broad diversification and has performed well, averaging more than 13% annual returns over the past decade. With significant exposure to top market players, it holds about one-third of its weight in the top 10 holdings, including six of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks, minus Tesla. Despite recent market declines, SPY remains a strong choice for long-term investment, potentially doubling in value in about 5.5 years (if this trend continues).