Does iPhone Launch Help Verizon's High Yield Shares? RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) has the largest market share of wireless customers, at 38% of the US market. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and AT&T (NYSE T) have about 30%. In theory, Verizon should benefit more from the launch of the iPhone 16. A rise in revenue can be added to its position as one of the highest-yielding blue-chip companies. Verizon’s current yield is 6.4%.

Verioon’s stock has risen at about the same rate as the S&P 500, with an occasional small bounce due to earnings. In the last year, Verizon shares have been up 19%, while the S&P 500 has been 26% higher.

Verizon makes most of its revenue from subscribers and not equipment. In the most recent quarter, when revenue was flat at just over $32.5 billion, equipment sales were $5 billion. The bad news is that wireless equipment costs $5.5 billion. Verizon is losing money on smartphones and accessories to drive subscriber revenue.

Viewed through the lens of iPhone revenue, the Apple smartphone will not help Vierzon become more profitable. The wireless customers that the iPhone will help Vierzon keep or gain are the key to the financials.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.