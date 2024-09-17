Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 24/7 Wall Street

Since the start of 2020, Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) stock price chart has been straight up and to the right, up 597.82% and currently trading at $922.59.



The company has been around since 1876 and the stock didn’t go public until 1952 but in the last 4 years, Eli Lilly went from a $100 billion market capitalization to $740 billion today, which also makes it a potential stock split stock.

However, as investors, we care about the stock price years down the line and what Eli Lilly will do in the next 3 to 5 years and beyond.

That is why 24/7 Wall Street looks at projected revenue and net income to give you our best estimate of future stock prices from 2025 to 2030.

Other “experts” look at past growth rates and assign future stock prices to those past numbers. However, we will walk you through our assumptions and give you the key drivers we see propelling Eli Lilly’s stock in the future.

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Recent Eli Lilly Stock Updates and News

9/16/2024

JPMorgan has raised Eli Lilly’s target price from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00.

9/13/2024

Eli Lilly is closing its remote-controlled robotic laboratory in San Diego, four years after opening it. Most of the lab will be sold to Arctoris, which is currently based in Oxford (England) and Boston (Massachusetts).

9/12/2024

Eli Lilly is investing $1.8 billion to expand production of its popular obesity and Alzheimer’s drugs in Ireland. The company plans to increase capacity at its manufacturing sites in Kinsale and Limerick. The investment will help meet the high demand for Mounjaro and the newly approved Alzheimer’s treatment.

9/11/2024

A research study from Eli Lilly showed that women with obesity and diabetes taking Mounjaro and Zepbound experienced greater weight loss than men. However, women also reported higher rates of nausea and vomiting (common side effects of tirzepatide). Despite the increased side effects, the overall safety profiles were similar for both sexes.

9/10/2024

Eli Lilly shared promising results for its experimental drug, mazdutide, at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 60th Annual Meeting. Mazdutide is a dual glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R)/glucagon receptor (GCGR) agonist. Targeting glucagon receptor agonism, according to GlobalData, could be a significant advancement in obesity treatment.

9/9/2024

Eli Lilly has appointed Lucas Montarce as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately, after a distinguished 23-year career with the company.

9/6/2024

Eli Lilly has partnered with the AI-driven drug discovery startup company, Genetic Leap. The partnership centers on developing new drugs, particularly those targeting RNA, which attempt to treat diseases at their genetic roots.

The deal is valued at $409 million, with Genetic Leap receiving upfront payments, milestone payments, and tiered royalties. The aim is to expedite the drug development process by leveraging Genetic Leap’s AI technology, which helps to identify and address challenging drug targets that are difficult to treat with conventional methods.

9/5/2024

Eli Lilly announced positive results from two phase 3 clinical trials (QWINT-1 and QWINT-3), which evaluated a new once-weekly insulin called efsitora alfa (efsitora) for adults with type 2 diabetes. These results suggest that efsitora could be a promising new treatment option for people with type 2 diabetes who need insulin. If approved, efsitora would offer the convenience of once-weekly dosing compared to the daily injections of traditional insulin.

9/4/2024

Eli Lilly has joined forces with QIAGEN to develop a test called QIAstat-Dx to detect APOE genotypes, which are related to Alzheimer’s disease. If this test is successful, it will be the first commercially available test for APOE genotyping.

9/3/2024

Novo Nordisk is experiencing a shortage of its diabetes drug, Ozempic, which is projected to persist into the fourth quarter. This is good news for Eli Lilly, which recently announced that supply constraints for Mounjaro and Zepbound have begun to ease.

Eli Lilly’s Recent Stock Success

How did Eli Lilly’s stock price soar so much in the past few years? Let’s take a look at the numbers:

Share Price Revenues* Net Income* 2016 $80.36 $21.22 $2.74 2017 $77.55 $19.94 ($0.21) 2018 $122.13 $21.49 $3.23 2019 $140.83 $22.32 $8.32 2020 $206.46 $24.54 $6.19 2021 $238.31 $28.32 $5.58 2022 329.07 $28.54 $6.25 2023 $745.91 $34.12 $5.24

*Revenue and Net Income in Billions

Since 2016, Eli Lilly’s revenue grew by 60% but income grew by 91%. Typically you wouldn’t expect a company growing at its top line by 7% annually to see an 828% increase in share price, however, investor sentiment for the next line of drugs front ran the stock price.

For example, in 2016 Eli Lilly was trading 13 times the trailing 12 months earnings and the market has increased its valuation each year and currently trades at a 125 times earnings multiple.

This raises the valid question, is Eli Lilly overvalued or will future revenues make up for the expensive valuation?

3 Key Drivers of Eli Lilly Stock

Innovated Drug Pipeline : The current drug pipeline is loaded with several very high-potential drugs in development. Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Jardiance in the cardiometabolic category, Taltz in immunology, and Verzenio in oncology are the future of Eli Lilly’s growth. While the aforementioned are the safer bets, the company has a handful of other drugs that could hold blockbuster potential. Strategic Acquisitions : The acquisition of Morphic, with its promising drug candidate MORF-057, is a testament to Lilly’s strategic vision. This drug, if successful in late-stage trials, could become a major success in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Lilly’s focus on acquiring mid-sized companies (13 since 2020) with promising pipelines has bolstered its own research and development efforts, positioning it well for future growth. Operational Efficiency: With a sound balance sheet, Eli Lilly should continue to improve operational efficiency and manage costs to have net income growth rates above revenue growth.

pasa / Flickr

Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Price Prediction in 2025

The current Wall Street consensus 1-year target of Eli Lilly stock is $898, which is -2.67% higher than today’s price of $922.59. Of the 26 analysts covering Eli Lilly stock, the current rating is 1.71 or “Outperform” with 1-year price targets as high as $1,100 and as low as $540.00.

24/7 Wall Street sets its 1-year price target at $1,040. Taking a look at the sum of its parts, we see Eli Lilly’s vertices valued as follows:

Endocrinology $735/ share Oncology $122/ Share Cardiovascular $4/ Share Neuroscience $16/ Share Immunology $38/ Share Others and Pipeline $110/ Share Cash $17/ Share

Eli Lilly’s Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

Valuing Eli Lilly’s stock price for the coming years, we will take a look at expected revenue and net income and give our best estimate of the market value of the company by assigning a price-to-earnings multiple.

Revenue Net Income EPS 2025 $52.8 $17.29 19.11 2026 $62.5 $22.49 25.03 2027 $70.87 $27.12 30.39 2028 $80.68 $32.2 25.97 2029 $87.99 $36.45 40.58 2030 $96.67 $41.12 46.29

*Revenue and net income reported in billions

24/7 Wall Street

How Eli Lilly’s Next 5 Years Could Play Out

We expect Eli Lilly’s P/E ratio in 2025 to be 60 with an EPS of $19.11, resulting in a price target of $1140.00 This prediction is based on strong revenue growth of 18.37% to $52.80 billion and net income expansion to $17.29 billion, continuing the upward trajectory from previous years.

For 2026, we anticipate a P/E ratio of 50 with an EPS of $25.03, leading to a price target of $1251.50. This reflects significant revenue growth of 18.37% to $62.50 billion and an increase in net income to $22.49 billion, driving higher earnings per share.

Heading into 2027, we project the P/E ratio to remain at 50, with EPS increasing to $30.39. This results in a price target of $1519.50. Continued revenue growth of 13.39% to $70.87 billion and net income expansion to $27.12 billion justifies this substantial increase in stock price.

With an EPS of $25.97 and a P/E ratio of 50 in 2028, we forecast the stock price to be $1298.50. A slight dip in EPS growth is expected, but sustained strong performance in net income to $32.20 billion and revenue growth of 13.84% to $80.68 billion keeps the stock highly valued.

By 2029, we estimate Eli Lilly’s EPS to rise to $40.58, with the P/E ratio adjusting to 40. This gives us a price target of $1623.20. The continuous revenue growth of 9.06% to $87.99 billion and net income expansion to $36.45 billion supports this higher valuation.

Eli Lilly Stocks Price Target for 2030

Price Target: $1850.00

Upside: 100.52%

By 2030, we estimate Eli Lilly’s EPS to rise to $46.29, with the P/E ratio adjusting to 40. This gives us a price target of $1851.60. The continuous revenue growth of 9.86% to $96.67 billion and net income expansion to $41.12 billion supports this higher valuation.

Year Price Target % Change From Current Price 2025 $1140.00 Upside of 23.57% 2026 $1250.00 Upside of 35.49% 2027 $1520.00 Upside of 64.75% 2028 $1300.00 Upside of 40.91% 2029 $1623.00 Upside of 75.92% 2030 $180.00 Upside of 100.52%

