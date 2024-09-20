6 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Under $25 Are the Passive Income Kings ptasha / iStock via Getty Images

The bond market has dropped long rates to the lowest since December of 2023.

The inversion between the two- and 10-year Treasury paper looks to be over.

At 24/7 Wall St., we have focused on dividend stocks for over 15 years because, despite the ups and downs that always accompany the stock market, the reality for many people is the need to have solid passive income streams that accompany income from employment or other avenues.

Most dividend investors aim to secure a reliable passive income stream from quality dividend stocks. Passive income is a consistent unearned income that does not require active traditional work. It’s a financial goal that can be achieved through various means, including investments, real estate, or side hustles.

We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. passive income research database, looking for stocks trading at $25 and below that can be included in growth and income investor’s portfolios to provide dependable income streams. Five top companies look like Passive Income Kings, and all are Buy-rated at top Wall Street firms.

Dividend stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

AT&T

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The legacy telecommunications company has been undergoing a lengthy restructuring while lowering its dividend, which still stands at 5.40%. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) provides worldwide telecommunications, media, and technology services. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services.

AT&T sells through its company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores:

Handsets

Wireless data cards

Wireless computing devices

Carrying cases

Hands-free devices

AT&T also provides:

DataVoice

Security

Cloud solutions

Outsourcing

Managed and professional services

Customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, and governmental and wholesale customers. In addition, this segment offers residential customers broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services.

It markets its communications services and products under these brands:

AT&T

Cricket

AT&T PREPAID

AT&T Fiber

The company’s Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico and video services in Latin America. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brands.

Energy Transfer

curraheeshutter / Getty Images

The top master limited partnership is a safe way for investors looking for energy exposure and income, as the company pays a massive 8.04% distribution. Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins.

The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include:

Complementary natural gas midstream

Intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets

Crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined product transportation and terminalling assets

NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets

Energy Transfer owns and operates more than 114,000 miles of pipelines and related assets in all significant U.S.-producing regions and markets across 41 states, further solidifying its leadership position in the midstream sector.

Through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., the company also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights, and 28.5 million standard units of Sunoco L.P. (NYSE: SUN), and the public partner interests and 39.7 million standard units of USA Compression Partners L.P. (NYSE: USAC).

Flowers Foods

4nadia / iStock via Getty Images

Way off-the-radar and yielding a rich 4.10%, this is a defensive idea that conservative investors should love. Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States.

Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under these well-known brands:

The Nature’s Own

Dave’s Killer Bread

Wonder

Canyon Bakehouse

Mrs. Freshley’s

Tastykake

The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, and it operates bakeries.

Its customers include:

National and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors

Retail in-store bakeries

Wholesale distributors

Mass merchandisers

Supermarkets

Vending outlets

Convenience stores

Quick-serve chains

Food wholesalers

Institutions,

Dollar stores

Vending companies, as well as public health care, military commissaries, prisons, and other governmental institutions

Regions Financial

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This bank continues expanding its footprint in the South and Southeast sectors of the U.S. and pays a stellar 4.40% dividend. Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) is a financial holding company that provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers.

It operates through three segments:

Corporate Bank

Consumer Bank

Wealth Management

The Corporate Bank segment offers:

Commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial

Commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending

Equipment lease financing

Deposit products

Securities underwriting and placement

Loan syndication and placement

Foreign exchange

Derivatives

Merger and acquisition, and other advisory services

It serves corporate, middle-market, and commercial real estate developers and investors.

The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans and deposits.

The Wealth Management segment offers credit-related products, retirement and savings solutions, trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities.

It also provides investment and insurance products, low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services, and other specialty financing services.

Starwood Property Trust

Giulio Di Sturco / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This high-yielding company, run by real estate legend Barry Sternlicht, offers big-time total return potential and a 9.22% dividend. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia.

It operates through four segments:

Commercial and Residential Lending

Infrastructure Lending

Property

Investing and Servicing segments

The Commercial and Residential Lending segment:

Originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages

Non-agency residential mortgages

Subordinated mortgages

Mezzanine loans

Preferred Equity

Commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)

Residential mortgage-backed securities

The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments.

The Property segment primarily develops and manages equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment.

The Investing and Servicing segment:

Manages and works out problem assets

Acquires and contains unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions

Originates conduit loans to sell these loans into securitization transactions and acquire commercial real estate assets, including properties from CMBS trusts

UGI

Kerkez / Getty Images

This dividend champion offers a fat 6% dividend and some stellar total return potential. UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI), together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally.

The company operates through four segments:

AmeriGas Propane

UGI International

Midstream & Marketing

UGI Utilities

Its extensive network of 1,400 propane distribution locations distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers.

The company distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Agricultural

Wholesale

Automobile fuel customers

Provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors

In addition, it retails natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 12,400 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 42,000 locations.

Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 677,000 customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of approximately 12,500 miles of gas mains and supplies electricity to approximately 62,600 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,560 miles of lines and 14 substations.

It also operates electric generation facilities, which include:

Coal-fired

Landfill gas-fueled

Solar-powered

Natural gas-fueled facilities

Natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility

Propane storage and propane-air mixing stations

Rail transshipment terminals

It manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities.

