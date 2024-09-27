Elon Musk's Concerns Over National Debt: A Growing Alarm

Elon Musk, once a moderate Democrat, is now sounding alarms about the U.S. national debt, which has spiraled to unprecedented levels. The debt is rising at a staggering pace, with interest payments on the debt now surpassing the defense budget, historically the largest discretionary expense. Despite talks of solutions like billionaire taxes, the sheer scale of the debt—over $35 trillion—makes these ideas insufficient to make a significant impact. Concerns are growing that the U.S. could face further credit downgrades, which could raise borrowing costs and exacerbate the financial strain. Musk’s warnings highlight the urgent need for fiscal responsibility in government spending.

