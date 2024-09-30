OpenAI's Business Is Exploding - When Will We See It Go Public? Steve Jennings / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

In the video clip below from a recent episode of The AI Investor Podcast from 24/7 Wall St., the team breaks down the latest news surrounding OpenAI.

OpenAI, under the leadership of Sam Altman, has been making headlines with ambitious claims and rapid developments. Altman, known for his bold statements—such as requesting massive resources like $7 trillion in investments and 36 fabrication facilities from TSMC—has both critics and admirers. While some view his projections about AI’s future impact as overreaching, OpenAI’s successes are undeniable.

With ChatGPT amassing hundreds of millions of monthly users and the company raising capital at valuations exceeding $100 billion, OpenAI is at the forefront of AI innovation.

Despite this momentum, OpenAI faces internal challenges. Reports of executive departures and previous board issues raise questions about the company’s stability. The transition from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity, scaling from 700 to 1,700 employees, reflects growing pains as the organization shifts from a research-focused institute to a revenue-generating enterprise with over $4 billion in annual revenue. These changes open opportunities for competitors like Anthropic and Meta to gain ground in the AI landscape.

As you’ll hear in the video, David and Eric also discuss OpenAI’s recent release of a new model marks a significant shift in how large language models operate. By utilizing real-time inference, the model aims to reduce hallucinations and improve reasoning, potentially increasing demand for inference capacity and impacting companies like Broadcom and AMD.

As OpenAI continues its complex journey toward artificial general intelligence (AGI), the company’s future—whether it involves going public or remaining privately funded—remains a topic of keen interest in the tech world.

