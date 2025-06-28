The Best AI Agent Stocks to Buy in 2025 24/7 Wall St

In the segment below from the AI Investor Podcast , 24/7 Wall St. analyst Eric Bleeker and Autin Smith break down what agentic AI is and what could become the top AI agentic stocks to buy in 2025.

Key Points Agentic AI refers to models trained to use tools, access data, and take real-world actions—potentially redefining software through personalization and automation.

Companies with proprietary data layers or developer ecosystems—like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB), and Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS)—are strong candidates for agent-driven value creation.

Watch Our Video on How to Invest in AI Agents in 2025

Key Points on Investing in AI Agents

What are agents? Simplest way of putting it: AI models can be trained to use tools to access information and suggest a real-world action

Why is this important? Agents are going to make software far more personal Recent comments from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman point to the company’s next big bet being personalization. Agents will be absolutely essential to AI being personalized.



In addition, agents become the next logical feature that accelerates the value of software The tricky part is that companies will need some form of unique data to make decisions on if they’re going to maximize value from agents.

Snowflake ( Stocks to watch in this space include data platforms like NYSE: SNOW ) and Databricks once it completes its IPO in the coming years. In our opinion, they’re very likely to be a key beneficiaries as they can easily build tools onto their platform that will see rapid revenue acceleration as agents take off. In short, they’re a foundational layer for the age of AI agents.

GitLab ( Synopsys ( Then there are companies like Nasdaq: GTLB ) and Nasdaq: SNPS ) where we believe agents will make their software offerings significantly more valuable over time. Now, we don’t believe this is true of all software companies – but we are confident some will have the right traits to see the value of their software grow substantially, thanks to agents becoming significantly more capable in the years to come. This is going to be the broadest category if you’re investing in agents – we’ll look for 5 or more companies in this category over time to 24/7 Wall St.’s $500,000 AI Portfolio

Cloudflare ( Finally, we have companies in the agent value chain – we’ll call this compliments. These are stocks like NYSE: NET ) that could see demand explode as the actual use of agents increases. The reason for that is agents will require heavy inferencing that will push demand to Cloudflare’s network which focuses on being geographically distributed. This bucket is likely smaller, but could have some massive winners.

Listen to Our Full Discussion on the AI Investor Podcast

This segment comes from our AI Investor Podcast, where we break down the biggest news in the AI space and invest $500,000 among the most compelling stock opportunities. To hear the full episode, you can listen below on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

We’ll be diving deep into our favorite AI agent stocks in the coming weeks and months, so you don’t want to delay adding the AI Investor Podcast to your listening list!

Transcript:

[00:00:05] Austin Smith: Eric, one of the things that’s most interesting about what we’re seeing in AI is just the, the broad applications and the new things that unlocks. And one we’ve talked a lot about is robotics, which I’m sure we’ll do future episodes on, but that’s something that people can visualize, right? They have an understanding or an idea of what robotics are.

[00:02:19] Eric Bleeker: So let’s, let’s break down what kinds of companies we’re going to look for when we’re doing an analysis and we’re looking for stocks. That have tailwinds from the growth of agents. Um, you know, you could look at a company like Snowflake, in my mind, they’re very likely to be a key beneficiary as, uh, you know, they can easily build tools onto their platform.

[00:03:10] Eric Bleeker: So, you know, I would say we’re going to aim to find two to three companies at this kind of foundational layer around data and how you begin the initial building blocks for creating agents for software. Second. We have companies in our portfolio currently, like GitLab and Synopsys that we believe agents are going to make their software offerings incredibly more valuable over time.

[00:03:56] Eric Bleeker: This bucket of, you know, the companies that, uh, agents really is going to be able to accelerate their revenue. And finally, I’ve kind of got a last bucket, Austin. I, I’m calling it compliments, I’ll think of a better name in the future. It’s terrible, but let’s just throw Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) in there. Um, you know, agents will lead to far more demand for inference usage from users, which I believe can lead to.

[00:04:44] Eric Bleeker: So, you know, Austin, that, that really summarizes it. I took down a list of some stocks to watch. For agents, some of the names that I’ve been looking at, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), Box (NYSE: BOX), Rubrik.

[00:06:36] Austin Smith: Am I hearing you correctly in that, that that’s more the way we wanna think about this right now based on what we’ve seen? Yeah, I think so. You

[00:06:42] Eric Bleeker: know, obviously the mega tech companies, it’s, we we’re in what year? 15 of winners Keep on winning. Just about every single trend. It’s like who’s, who’s a winner of Make seven Facebook.

[00:06:55] Eric Bleeker: Meta (NASDAQ: META) has incredibly unique data that’s gonna lend very well to a agentic AI Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) if, if they can execute properly, have have a great storyline around this.

[00:07:22] Eric Bleeker: Couldn’t really go much deeper than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), right? Mm-hmm. NVIDIA’s known to all, but there is a really powerful value chain of other companies that will succeed as well.

