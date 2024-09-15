Billionaires Piling Onto the AI Hype Train Kimberly White / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Over the past two weeks, Oracle reported earnings that sent its stock soaring by 12%, a significant move for a multi-hundred-billion-dollar company. Founder Larry Ellison shared some eye-opening insights during the conference call, emphasizing the monumental investments required to build frontier AI models—citing figures as high as $100 billion.

Ellison also revealed that Oracle is in the process of permitting nuclear reactors to power new data centers, highlighting the scale and ambition behind their AI initiatives. He passionately discussed how AI is becoming integral to all aspects of technology and business, particularly in healthcare, where AI is transforming diagnostics, electronic health records, and prescription systems. Ellison’s excitement is palpable as he envisions AI not as a separate entity but as the core of all future applications.

This enthusiasm isn’t limited to Oracle. Other tech luminaries like Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Elon Musk, and Google’s Sergey Brin are equally vocal about AI’s transformative potential. Sergey Brin has reportedly returned to Google to work on AI projects full-time, reflecting the urgency and excitement in the industry.

Elon Musk has been outspoken about AI’s possibilities, and Microsoft under Nadella’s leadership has heavily invested in AI technologies. The collective endorsement from these industry giants underscores a significant shift towards AI as the next frontier in technology.

While some skeptics worry about an AI bubble similar to the dot-com era, the sheer scale of commitment from these tech leaders suggests that AI’s impact will be profound and far-reaching.

