VST: Somehow Beating NVDA As The Best-Performing S&P 500 Stock of the Year

Key Points:

The discussion focuses on the exceptional performance of VST, the top-performing S&P 500 stock this year, even surpassing Nvidia. VST is a utility company, part of a sector that has seen significant growth, with the utility index up over 20%. The demand for electricity, driven by the expansion of technology like Bitcoin mining and AI, ensures that utility stocks remain essential. The conversation suggests that while VST has had an impressive run, investors might also consider smaller utility stocks or the utility index (XLE) for potential opportunities. Dividend-paying stocks in this sector are highlighted as safe and appealing investments, especially with anticipated interest rate cuts.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)

Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.

Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.

Click here now to get started.