People Buying This Chip Stock Are 'Out of Their Minds'

Lee and Doug discuss the challenges facing Intel, particularly in light of potential acquisition talks with Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and interest from private equity firm Apollo (NYSE: APO). They note that Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), once a dominant player in the chip industry, has struggled due to missing opportunities in the smartphone and AI chip markets. The conversation highlights the difficulties of a potential Qualcomm-Intel merger, given their different focuses in the chip industry, and expresses skepticism about the benefits of such a merger. Both agree that investing in Intel at this point might be a risky move, considering its current position in the market.

Edited Video Transcript:

So Intel was really the premier chip company for twenty or thirty years because chips went into PCs.

Right.

Yep.

They didn’t pay much attention to the smartphone chip market, and they didn’t pay any attention of substance to graphics chips.

And eventually, graphics chips were the father of AI chips.

They were, especially in NVIDIA.

Yeah, absolutely.

You know, they were on the path to get to AI.

Intel wasn’t.

So now Intel has absolutely been slaughtered.

And you’ve got two things happening, depending on what newspaper you read and everything else.

One is that Qualcomm, which traditionally was a much smaller company than Intel and not nearly as important in the marketplace, may be talking to them about buying Intel.

And the other one is that Apollo, which is…

People don’t know it.

It’s a private equity company, which means…

Gigantic private equity company, yeah.

Which means that they do transactions to buy all their pieces of companies that aren’t public.

They don’t like to own, if they can avoid it, something that’s public.

In this case, they may end up having a piece of Intel.

But what, I mean, other than the fact that Intel’s in a lot of trouble, what does it tell you that Qualcomm could come in and potentially buy them?

You know, I read numerous things that some people say it’ll be hard to get the pieces put together.

And, you know, will regulators make them sell off some portions of the company?

I think it’ll be a tough merger simply because they’re diametrically different chip companies.

I mean, Qualcomm is always focused on wavelength and, you know, bandwidth and products for cell phones and things of that nature.

And, you know, how do you merge that with a chip company that basically designs new chips for, like you said, PCs and laptops?

And it’ll be interesting to see because now the discussion has come back up.

Well, do we pour billions into opening up a foundry and our own fab plants so we can produce chips?

And it’s like, that’s going to cost a lot of money.

So it’s funny the stock rallied.

I think a lot of it was…

A lot of it was probably short covering because the shorts have been leaning on it for a year because it’s been cut in half.

So it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.

I think the Qualcomm merger would be extremely difficult.

It’s also a weird merger to this extent.

Yeah.

If you were to say, what’s the old, old chip business?

That’s PC chips.

What’s the sort of old?

That’s phone chips.

Adding Qualcomm and Intel together does not get you to be AMD or NVIDIA.

What’s the play that investors look at and say, merging these two companies somehow leapfrogs them into the future of the chip business, which is AI?

And overnight, the merger happens.

Is sort of the next AMD.

The fact of the matter is that isn’t how this works.

I can’t see that happening unless there’s something that is buried deep in either Intel or Qualcomm.

Where their designers and engineers are working on that product, and maybe they can combine it together or something of that nature.

But Intel is a sprawling, huge company.

And how they merge, and especially Qualcomm’s the buyer, and it’s not like a merger of two companies.

I think it’ll be very difficult.

Qualcomm’s probably better situated just to stay where they are.

So this, I mean, my final opinion on this is very simple.

Anybody who puts money into Intel, either via merger, via loan, via buying equity, that company or person is out of their minds.

And if Intel doesn’t do something drastic, there’s an index that they will probably get removed from.

Yeah.

