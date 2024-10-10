Schwab Announces 20 ETF Stock Splits

About Schwab Asset Management



One of the industry’s largest and most experienced asset managers, Schwab Asset Management offers a

focused lineup of competitively priced ETFs, mutual funds and separately managed account strategies designed

to serve the central needs of most investors. By operating through clients’ eyes, and putting them at the center

of our decisions, we aim to deliver exceptional experiences to investors and the financial professionals who

serve them. As of June 30, 2024, Schwab Asset Management managed approximately $1.2 trillion on a

discretionary basis and $38.3 billion on a non-discretionary basis.



About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a

history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors

and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

Disclosures:



Investors should consider carefully information contained in the prospectus, or if available, the summary

prospectus, including investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. You can obtain a prospectus, or if

available, a summary prospectus by visiting https://www.schwabassetmanagement.com/prospectus . Please

read it carefully before investing.

Investment returns will fluctuate and are subject to market volatility, so that an investor’s shares, when

redeemed or sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Unlike mutual funds, shares of ETFs are

not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Shares of ETF are bought and sold at market price, which may

be higher or lower than the net asset value (NAV).