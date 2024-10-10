Schwab Announces 20 ETF Stock Splits

Schwab Asset Management, a division of Charles Schwab, announced share splits for 20 ETFs or exchange-traded funds in late September but the execution for the splits is today, Oct. 10th and will be trading at the adjusted price on October 11th. The goal of the share splits is to increase the overall number of share, which decreases the net asset value for each share.
Ticker Fund Record date Payable date NAV/share as
of 9/24/24
Split Ratio SCHG Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 103.90 4-for-1 SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 85.02 3-for 1 SCHM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 83.20 3-for 1 SCHV Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 80.26 3-for 1 FNDX Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 71.55 3-for 1 FNDB Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 70.18 3-for 1 SCHX Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 67.74 3-for 1 SCHB Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 66.39 3-for 1 FNDA Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 59.58 2-for-1 SCHK Schwab 1000 Index® ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 55.16 2-for-1 SCHP Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 53.78 2-for-1 SCYB Schwab High Yield Bond ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 53.36 2-for-1 SCMB Schwab Municipal Bond ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 52.33 2-for-1 SCHA Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 51.57 2-for-1 SCHR Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 50.76 2-for-1 SCHJ Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 49.69 2-for-1 SCHO Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 49.06 2-for-1 SCHZ Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 47.66 2-for-1 SCHI Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 46.28 2-for-1 SCHF Schwab International Equity ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 40.76 2-for-1
What this means for investors
- Lower Share Prices, Same Total Investment Value:
The forward share splits announced by Schwab will lower the price per share of the affected ETFs, making them more affordable on a per-share basis. For instance, after the 4-for-1 split, the price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) will be roughly $25.98, instead of $103.90. However, the total value of a shareholder’s investment remains the same. Shareholders will simply own more shares at a lower price.
- Accessibility for Investors:
Lower NAV per share means these ETFs may become more accessible to individual investors who prefer to purchase full shares rather than fractional ones. The price adjustments could encourage more participation in these popular funds, particularly for long-term, cost-conscious investors.
- Broad Impact Across Schwab ETFs:
The splits affect a broad range of Schwab’s ETFs, spanning large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, and bond funds. Notable ETFs included in the share split announcement are Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB), and Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF), all undergoing 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 splits.
