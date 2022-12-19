7 'Strong Buy' Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks May Be Huge 2023 Winners

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies and his massive portfolio of public and private holdings, he remains one of the preeminent investors in the entire world.



While investors were in an uproar last week over the potential for higher and longer terminal federal funds rates next year, the reality is we are closer to the end of the increases (at the most three 25-basis-point moves in 2023) than the beginning. While it is a good bet the ending rate will be above 5%, the good news is the market is pricing that into the mix now.

We screened the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio looking for stocks that appear poised to not only thrive in the higher interest rate environment but could very possibly benefit. While all seven are rated Buy across Wall Street, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Ally Financial

The bank with no buildings is poised to have a very solid fourth quarter and 2023. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company that provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada.

Its Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and vehicle-remarketing services.

The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contracts and guaranteed asset protection products, and it underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers’ vehicle inventory.

The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings.

The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies, leveraged loans and commercial real estate products to serve companies in the health care industry. The company also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC and changed its name in May 2010.

Ally Financial stock investors receive a 4.89% dividend. Citigroup team has a $34 target price and the consensus target is $32.45. The stock closed on Friday at $24.55.



Bank of America

This is one of the biggest banks in the country, and Buffett owns a stunning 1.1 billion of its shares. Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) is a ubiquitous presence in the United States, providing various banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, corporations and governments in the United States and internationally. It operates 5,100 banking centers, 16,300 ATMs, call centers and online and mobile banking platforms.