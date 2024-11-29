Thanks To Nvidia (NVDA), He's The 11th Richest Person On Earth 24/7 Wall St

Key Points:

Thanks to the company’s stock skyrocketing 800% over two years, Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO net worth has ballooned to more than $130 billion. just how important Nvidia is in the current AI gold rush.

Nvidia made Jensen Huang rich, and ‘The Next Nvidia’ stocks could do the same for you. Click here to learn more now.

Watch the Video

Transcript:

[00:00:00] Doug: The CEO of NVIDIA, his net worth just passed 130 billion. Okay. Now that makes him the 11th richest person in the world. That’s not bad. And the stock is up like 800 percent over the last two years. So again, we talk about people and their net worths as if, well, it takes a long time. it’s like Warren Buffett.

[00:00:27] Doug: It took many decades in the case of some of these people in the tech business I mean 130 billion dollar personal net worth. And all of it is because of his ownership position in NVIDIA and the 800 percent rise it’s had. So when you think about the unbelievable lift that this guy has had because of the run, the success of a single public company, I don’t know that that’s precedented.

[00:00:58] Doug: I know that, Gates, yeah, but I mean, he’s dead. I don’t know what his would have been if he’d lived, but certainly he’s Balmer. Right. these house, but those stocks grew, but I don’t remember ever looking at, I’d have to go back and look at their ramps, but this guy’s has exploded from probably having a net worth.

[00:01:23] Doug: That’s 15 percent of this two years ago to being the 11th richest guy in the world. So, so our hats off to him as he hits a hundred and 130 billion dollars.

[00:01:38] Lee: Congrats, Mr. Huang

[00:01:39] Doug: Yep. Another milestone for us to cover, in our coverage of the milestones of billionaires. I think that’s what we’re going to call the section, this section from now on. Right.

[00:01:48] Lee: Milestones of billionaires. Milestones of billionaires. I think that makes sense. And it’s just, they’re going to, the old saying, the rich get richer has never been more spot on than these days.

[00:02:00] Doug: It is not.

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts Credit card companies are at war. The biggest issuers are handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. It’s possible to find cards paying unlimited 1.5%, 2%, and even more today. That’s free money for qualified borrowers, and the type of thing that would be crazy to pass up. Those rewards can add up to thousands of dollars every year in free money, and include other benefits as well. We’ve assembled some of the best credit cards for users today. Don’t miss these offers because they won’t be this good forever. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.